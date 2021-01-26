Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Closing of Follow-On Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today the closing of its public offering of 8,625,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share by certain selling stockholders, which includes an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, for total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, of approximately $301,875,000. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse served as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel also acted as book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.