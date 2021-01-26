 

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2020 DISTRIBUTIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 22:15  |  31   |   |   

HOLMDEL, NJ, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions.  The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of Monmouth’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020.

Common - CUSIP 609720107

Shown as Dollars ($)  
Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020 $0.170000 $0.061898 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.108102 $0.061898
6/15/2020 $0.170000 $0.061898 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.108102 $0.061898
9/15/2020 $0.170000 $0.061898 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.108102 $0.061898
12/15/2020 $0.170000 $0.061898 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.108102 $0.061898
TOTAL $0.680000 $0.247592 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.432408 $0.247592


Shown as a Percentage (%)  
Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020 $0.170000 36.410671% 0.000000% 0.000000% 63.589329% 36.410671%
6/15/2020 $0.170000 36.410671% 0.000000% 0.000000% 63.589329% 36.410671%
9/15/2020 $0.170000 36.410671% 0.000000% 0.000000% 63.589329% 36.410671%
12/15/2020 $0.170000 36.410671% 0.000000% 0.000000% 63.589329% 36.410671%
TOTAL $0.680000 36.410671% 0.000000% 0.000000% 63.589329% 36.410671%


6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 609720404

Shown as Dollars ($)  
Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813
6/15/2020 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813
9/15/2020 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813
12/15/2020 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813
TOTAL $1.531252 $1.531252 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.531252


Shown as a Percentage (%)  
Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020             $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000%
6/15/2020             $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000%
9/15/2020             $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000%
12/15/2020             $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000%
TOTAL             $1.531252 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000%


NOTE:  Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in Box 2a.
Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS  - Common – CUSIP 609720107

Payment Date Fair Market Value Discount Price Discount on D/R
1/15/2020 $  14.57 $  13.84 $      0.73
2/18/2020 $  14.97 $  14.25 $      0.72
3/16/2020 $  11.20 $  11.20 $      0.00
4/15/2020 $  12.22 $  11.81 $      0.41
5/15/2020 $  11.48 $  11.12 $      0.36
6/15/2020 $  13.73 $  13.04 $      0.69
7/15/2020 $  14.20 $  13.49 $      0.71
8/17/2020 $  14.60 $  14.08 $      0.52
9/15/2020 $  14.33 $  13.62 $      0.71
10/15/2020 $  14.34 $  13.70 $      0.64
11/16/2020 $  14.78 $  14.04 $      0.74
12/15/2020 $  16.50 $  15.68 $      0.82

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Contact:  Becky Coleridge
732-577-9996

#####


Monmouth Real Estate Investment (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2020 DISTRIBUTIONS HOLMDEL, NJ, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions.  The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
19.01.21
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION PUBLISHES FISCAL 2020 ANNUAL REPORT
14.01.21
Monmouth Real Estate Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
14.01.21
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5.9% TO $0.18 PER SHARE
31.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ISSUES STATEMENT