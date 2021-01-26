RPT Realty Announces Tax Reporting Information for Its 2020 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today tax reporting information for the 2020 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.



The January 2, 2020 common share and preferred share distributions are included in the tax allocations for 2020. The January 4, 2021 preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.