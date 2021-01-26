RPT Realty Announces Tax Reporting Information for Its 2020 Dividend Distributions
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today tax reporting information for the 2020 dividend distributions on its common and
preferred shares.
The January 2, 2020 common share and preferred share distributions are included in the tax allocations for 2020. The January 4, 2021 preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.
The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:
Common Shares (NYSE: RPT); CUSIP #’s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202
|Declaration Date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Gross Distribution per Share
|Total Ordinary Dividend
|Return of Capital1
|Section 199A Dividend2
|10/29/2019
|12/20/2019
|1/2/2020
|$0.220000
|$0.195409
|$0.024591
|$0.195409
|2/13/2020
|3/20/2020
|4/1/2020
|$0.220000
|$0.195409
|$0.024591
|$0.195409
|Total
|$0.440000
|$0.390818
|$0.049182
|$0.390818
|100.0000%
|88.8223%
|11.1777%
Preferred Shares (NYSE: RPT.PD); CUSIP #’s 74971D 200 and 751452608
|Declaration Date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Gross Distribution per Share
|Total Ordinary Dividend
|Return of Capital1
|Section 199A Dividend2
|10/29/2019
|12/20/2019
|1/2/2020
|$0.906250
|$0.906250
|$0.000000
|$0.906250
|2/13/2020
|3/20/2020
|4/1/2020
|$0.906250
|$0.906250
|$0.000000
|$0.906250
|5/8/2020
|6/20/2020
|7/1/2020
|$0.906250
|$0.906250
|$0.000000
|$0.906250
|7/29/2020
|9/18/2020
|10/1/2020
|$0.906250
|$0.906250
|$0.000000
|$0.906250
|Total
|$3.625000
|$3.625000
|$0.000000
|$3.625000
|100.0000%
|100.0000%
|0.0000%
1 Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment.
0 Kommentare