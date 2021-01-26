 

RPT Realty Announces Tax Reporting Information for Its 2020 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today tax reporting information for the 2020 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.

The January 2, 2020 common share and preferred share distributions are included in the tax allocations for 2020. The January 4, 2021 preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Common Shares (NYSE: RPT); CUSIP #’s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date Gross Distribution per Share Total Ordinary Dividend Return of Capital1 Section 199A Dividend2
             
10/29/2019 12/20/2019 1/2/2020 $0.220000 $0.195409 $0.024591 $0.195409
2/13/2020 3/20/2020 4/1/2020 $0.220000 $0.195409 $0.024591 $0.195409
             
    Total $0.440000 $0.390818 $0.049182 $0.390818
      100.0000% 88.8223% 11.1777%  
             


Preferred Shares (NYSE: RPT.PD); CUSIP #’s 74971D 200 and 751452608

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date Gross Distribution per Share Total Ordinary Dividend Return of Capital1 Section 199A Dividend2
             
10/29/2019 12/20/2019 1/2/2020 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.906250
2/13/2020 3/20/2020 4/1/2020 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.906250
5/8/2020 6/20/2020 7/1/2020 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.906250
7/29/2020 9/18/2020 10/1/2020 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.000000 $0.906250
             
    Total $3.625000 $3.625000 $0.000000 $3.625000
      100.0000% 100.0000% 0.0000%  
             

1 Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment.

