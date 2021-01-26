Stride, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Revenues Increased 46% to $376.1 Million

Revenues of $376.1 million, compared with $257.6 million. The increase is due largely to increased enrollments.

Income from operations of $38.5 million, compared with $30.3 million.

Net income of $24.5 million, compared with $20.6 million.

Diluted net income per share of $0.60, compared with $0.52.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 of $258.1 million, compared with $212.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

Adjusted operating income of $50.1 million, compared with $37.2 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $70.7 million, compared with $53.7 million. (1)

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, Change 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) Revenues $ 376,145 $ 257,559 $ 118,586 46.0 % Income from operations 38,452 30,305 8,147 26.9 % Adjusted operating income (1) 50,050 37,224 12,826 34.5 % Net income 24,501 20,594 3,907 19.0 % EBITDA (1) 61,613 47,534 14,079 29.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 70,687 53,711 16,976 31.6 %

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

Revenue of $747.1 million, compared with $514.7 million.

Income from operations of $50.5 million, compared with $10.9 million.

Net income of $37.2 million, compared with $10.9 million.

Diluted net income per share of $0.89, compared with $0.27.

Adjusted operation income of $73.1 million, compared with $24.1 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $109.9 million, compared with $57.0 million. (1)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Summary Financial Metrics

Six Months Ended December 31, Change 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) Revenues $ 747,105 $ 514,680 $ 232,425 45.2 % Income from operations 50,516 10,917 39,599 362.7 % Adjusted operating income (1) 73,059 24,101 48,958 203.1 % Net income 37,167 10,864 26,303 242.1 % EBITDA (1) 91,954 45,293 46,661 103.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 109,921 56,992 52,929 92.9 %

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to our investors as an indicator of performance because they exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of intangible assets. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $258.1 million, compared with $212.3 million reported at June 30, 2020. The increase in the cash balance is largely the result of the $348.3 million in proceeds the Company received from its issuance of convertible senior notes during the first quarter, partially offset by the use of $100 million to pay down its revolving credit facility and $72.8 million in cash used to acquire Tech Elevator and MedCerts.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the six months ended December 31, 2020 were $23.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million from the six months ended December 31, 2019 and comprised of,

$2.0 million on property and equipment,

$14.1 million on capitalized software development, and

$7.5 million on capitalized curriculum development.

Organization Announcement

The company today announced that Nathaniel (Nate) A. Davis is retiring from his role as Chief Executive Officer. He will remain active in the business as the Executive Chairman of Stride’s Board of Directors supporting the company’s strategy, public policy, and external relations initiatives. The Board of Directors has selected James J. Rhyu to replace Mr. Davis as Chief Executive Officer. “With a solid foundation and clear strategies in place, I believe this is the appropriate time for me to retire from my role as CEO,” said Nate Davis, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Having known James and the quality of his work for fifteen years, I have complete faith in his broad set of skills, which he’s developed through managing multiple functional areas both at Stride and throughout his career. He is the right person, at the right moment for this role.” Mr. Rhyu assumes the role of CEO from his current position as President of Corporate Strategy, Marketing, and Technology. During his eight-year tenure at Stride, Mr. Rhyu has also served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and President of Product and Technology. With more than two decades of business experience, Mr. Rhyu brings significant strategic, financial management, and operational expertise to his new role.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company revised its lines of revenue reporting into two categories:

a. General Education - products and services that are predominantly focused on kindergarten through twelfth grade students for core subjects including math, English, science, and history to help build a common foundation of knowledge, and b. Career Learning - products and services that are focused on developing skills for students, in middle school through high school and adult learners, to enter careers in high-growth, in-demand industries—including information technology, business, and health services. Middle and high school students also take general education courses per state standards in addition to coursework in career pathways.

The Company believes that the change in the lines of revenue will facilitate a better understanding of its business strategy and the markets in which the Company competes. Additional information on the new lines of revenue, including revenue and enrollments for the three months ended December 31st, 2020 and 2019 revised to reflect the new lines of revenue format can be found in Appendix A. Additional information on the new lines of revenue for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 revised to reflect the new lines of revenue format can be found in our first quarter, fiscal year 2021 press release. This information is provided for investor reference only. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2020, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC.

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, Change 2020 / 2019 December 31, Change 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education $ 313,989 $ 232,619 $ 81,370 35.0 % $ 627,838 $ 466,185 $ 161,653 34.7 % Career Learning Middle - High School 51,376 24,940 26,436 106.0 % 100,147 48,495 51,652 106.5 % Adult 10,780 — 10,780 100.0 % 19,120 — 19,120 100.0 % Total Career Learning 62,156 24,940 37,216 149.2 % 119,267 48,495 70,772 145.9 % Total Revenues $ 376,145 $ 257,559 $ 118,586 46.0 % $ 747,105 $ 514,680 $ 232,425 45.2 %

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth total enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 / 2019 December 31, 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 Change Change % 2020 2019 Change Change % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education (1) 161.2 106.8 54.4 50.9 % 162.0 107.8 54.2 50.3 % Career Learning (1) (2) 30.3 13.1 17.2 131.3 % 30.4 13.2 17.2 130.3 % Total Enrollment 191.5 119.9 71.6 59.7 % 192.4 121.0 71.4 59.0 %

(1) This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. (2) No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize, Tech Elevator or MedCerts.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different. Revenue per enrollment in the three and six months ended December 31st declined from 2019 to 2020 due to state budgetary pressures resulting from COVID-19 and a higher mix of lower-funded states.

Three Months Ended December 31, Change 2020 / 2019 Six Months Ended December 31, Change 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 $ % General Education $ 1,755 $ 1,953 $ (198 ) (10.1 %) 3,491 3,847 (356 ) (9.2 %) Career Learning 1,681 1,866 (185 ) (9.9 %) 3,258 3,619 (361 ) (10.0 %)

Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook for the third quarter and full fiscal year, 2021. The Company is forecasting the following for the full fiscal year 2021:

Revenue in the range of $1.500 billion to $1.525 billion.

Capital expenditures in the range of $50 million to $60 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Tax rate of 26% to 29% after discrete items.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $145 million to $155 million. (1)

The Company is forecasting the following for the third quarter, fiscal 2021:

Revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

Capital expenditures in the range of $12 million to $15 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $47 million to $52 million. (1)

(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. Please also see Special Note on Forward Looking Statements below.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Year Ended June 30, 2021 Low High Low High (In millions) Income from operations $ 30.5 $ 34.5 $ 90.5 $ 98.5 Stock-based compensation expense 13.0 14.0 43.0 45.0 Amortization of intangible assets 3.5 3.5 11.5 11.5 Adjusted operating income $ 47.0 $ 52.0 $ 145.0 $ 155.0

Financial Statements

STRIDE INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 376,145 $ 257,559 $ 747,105 $ 514,680 Instructional costs and services 246,754 167,470 487,823 336,828 Gross margin 129,391 90,089 259,282 177,852 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 90,939 59,784 208,766 166,935 Income from operations 38,452 30,305 50,516 10,917 Interest income (expense), net (5,024 ) 441 (7,131 ) 1,351 Other income, net 1,361 365 1,790 357 Income before income taxes and loss from equity method investments 34,789 31,111 45,175 12,625 Income tax expense (10,642 ) (10,392 ) (8,266 ) (1,574 ) Income (loss) from equity method investments 354 (125 ) 258 (187 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 24,501 $ 20,594 $ 37,167 $ 10,864 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.93 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.52 $ 0.89 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 40,160,362 39,450,017 40,072,360 39,369,287 Diluted 41,102,425 39,973,933 41,681,061 40,692,822

STRIDE INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 (audited) (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,107 $ 212,299 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $20,924 and $6,808 435,254 236,134 Inventories, net 28,618 28,300 Prepaid expenses 21,525 13,058 Other current assets 24,973 11,480 Total current assets 768,477 501,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 104,010 111,768 Property and equipment, net 78,503 38,668 Capitalized software, net 50,296 48,493 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 48,147 48,849 Intangible assets, net 106,547 77,451 Goodwill 240,799 174,939 Deposits and other assets 75,175 71,824 Total assets $ 1,471,954 $ 1,073,263 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 39,251 $ 40,428 Accrued liabilities 41,514 27,351 Accrued compensation and benefits 42,501 47,227 Deferred revenue 62,635 24,417 Credit facility — 100,000 Current portion of finance lease liability 21,506 13,304 Current portion of operating lease liability 21,204 20,689 Total current liabilities 228,611 273,416 Long-term finance lease liability 37,796 4,634 Long-term operating lease liability 86,977 96,544 Long-term debt 291,624 — Deferred tax liability 34,645 13,771 Other long-term liabilities 39,872 9,569 Total liabilities 719,525 397,934 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 46,893,934 and 46,341,627 shares issued; and 41,559,191 and 41,006,884 shares outstanding 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 777,409 730,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (369 ) 93 Retained earnings 77,867 46,953 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost (102,482 ) (102,482 ) Total stockholders’ equity 752,429 675,329 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,471,954 $ 1,073,263

STRIDE INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 37,167 $ 10,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 41,438 34,376 Stock-based compensation expense 17,967 11,699 Deferred income taxes 5,375 346 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 6,382 (344 ) Amortization of discount and fees on debt 4,973 — Other 16,871 7,116 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (208,870 ) (59,650 ) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets (23,231 ) 2,556 Accounts payable (7,202 ) (14,141 ) Accrued liabilities 4,346 690 Accrued compensation and benefits (5,401 ) (13,943 ) Operating lease liability (10,364 ) (4,089 ) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 40,592 3,255 Net cash used in operating activities (79,957 ) (21,265 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,969 ) (1,338 ) Capitalized software development costs (14,061 ) (12,978 ) Capitalized curriculum development costs (7,524 ) (11,991 ) Sale of long-lived assets 223 — Acquisition of MedCerts, LLC, net of cash acquired (54,775 ) — Acquisition of Tech Elevator, Inc., net of cash acquired (15,981 ) — Other acquisitions and investments, net of distributions (188 ) (4,114 ) Net cash used in investing activities (94,275 ) (30,421 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (11,455 ) (14,959 ) Repayments on credit facility (100,000 ) — Issuance of convertible senior notes 408,610 — Purchases of capped calls in connection with convertible senior notes (60,354 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 303 48 Withholding of stock options for tax withholding (10,885 ) — Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (6,108 ) (4,883 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 220,111 (19,794 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 45,879 (71,480 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 213,299 284,621 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 259,178 $ 213,141 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of December 31st: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,107 $ 211,641 Other current assets (restricted cash) 571 500 Deposits and other assets (restricted cash) 500 1,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 259,178 $ 213,141

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. These measures remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. Adjusted EBITDA also removes depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. Adjusted EBITDA provides a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Income from operations $ 38,452 $ 30,305 $ 50,516 $ 10,917 Stock-based compensation expense 9,074 6,177 17,967 11,699 Amortization of intangible assets 2,524 742 4,576 1,485 Adjusted operating income 50,050 37,224 73,059 24,101 Depreciation and other amortization 20,637 16,487 36,862 32,891 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,687 $ 53,711 $ 109,921 $ 56,992

Appendix A

Full Definitions for New Lines of Reporting Revenue and Enrollments

Stride, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (“Stride” or the “Company”) is an education services company providing online and blended learning. On December 16, 2020, the Company changed its name from K12 Inc. to Stride, Inc. The brand reflects the Company’s continued growth into lifelong learning, regardless of a student’s age or location. The Company’s technology-based products and services enable its clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students on a scalable basis. These products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services are designed to help learners reach their educational goals through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The Company’s clients are primarily public and private schools, school districts, and charter boards. Additionally, it offers solutions to employers, government agencies and consumers, including through private schools which it operates. These products and services are provided through two lines of revenue:

General Education – products and services are predominantly focused on kindergarten through twelfth grade students for core subjects including math, English, science, and history to help build a common foundation of knowledge. Programs utilizing General Education products and services are for students that are not specializing in any particular curriculum or course of study. These programs provide an alternative to traditional school options and serve a range of student needs including safety concerns, increased academic support, scheduling flexibility, physical/health restrictions or advanced learning among other reasons. Products and services are sold a la carte or combined into customized customer offerings.

Career Learning – products and services are focused on developing skills for students, in middle school through high school and adult learners, to enter careers in high-growth, in-demand industries—including information technology, business, and health services. The Company provides middle and high school students with Career Learning programs that complement their core general education coursework in math, English, science and history. Stride currently offers a catalog of over 160 Career Learning courses in 23 Career Pathways in five of the sixteen National Career Clusters. The middle school program spans career exploration, exposes students to a variety of career options, and introduces career skill development. In high school, students may engage in industry content pathway courses, project-based learning in virtual teams, and career development services. High school students also have the opportunity to progress toward certifications, connect with industry professionals, earn college credits while in high school, and participate in job shadowing and/or work based learning experiences that are required to succeed in today’s digital, tech-enabled economy. A student enrolled in a school offering our General Education program may take Career Learning courses but that student and associated revenue is not reported as Career Learning enrollment and revenue. A student and the associated revenue, whether in middle or high school is counted as Career Learning if enrolled in a school offering our Career Learning program and must commit to a career pathway and its associated services, including the Exploratory Pathways. Like General Education, products and services for the Career Learning market are sold a la carte or combined into a Career Learning program or customized customer offering. The Company also offers post-secondary Career Learning programs to adult learners, through its Galvanize, Tech Elevator and MedCerts subsidiaries. These programs include skills training in data science and software engineering, healthcare and medical fields, technology staffing and talent development, and are offered directly to consumers, employers and government agencies.

The following tables provide revenue and enrollments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 for the new reporting formats. This information is provided for investor reference only. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2020, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s website at www.stridelearning.com.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020 General Education Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) (In thousands) Managed Public School Programs $ 325,827 $ 229,576 Add: Private Pay Schools and Other 12,533 8,626 Institutional (Non-managed and Software & Services) 27,005 19,357 Less: Career Learning - Managed Public School Programs (50,228 ) (24,356 ) Career Learning - Non-managed Public School Programs (477 ) (481 ) Career Learning - Private Pay Schools and Other (671 ) (103 ) Total General Education Revenues $ 313,989 $ 232,619 Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) (In thousands) Managed Public School Programs 186.7 117.6 Non-managed Public School Programs 55.5 15.6 Total Old Reporting 242.2 133.2 Add: Private Pay 4.8 2.3 Less: Non-managed Public School Programs (55.5 ) (15.6 ) Net Changes - Old vs New Reporting (50.7 ) (13.3 ) Total New Reporting 191.5 119.9 Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020 Career Learning Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) (In thousands) Career Learning - Managed Public School Programs $ 50,228 $ 24,356 Career Learning - Non-managed Public School Programs 477 481 Career Learning - Private Pay Schools and Other 671 103 Private Pay Schools and Other (Galvanize, MedCerts and Tech Elevator) 10,780 — Total Career Learning Revenues $ 62,156 $ 24,940

