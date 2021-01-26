Sallie Mae Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock Series B and Common Stock

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced a 2021 first-quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $0.4798125 per share. The company also announced a 2021 first-quarter dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share.

Both common stock and preferred stock dividends will be paid on March 15, 2021, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.