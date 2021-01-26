 

Cushman & Wakefield to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 25

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Dial in to 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) and enter Conference ID: 13715058
  • Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

