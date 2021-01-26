Oregon Pacific Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results

Oregon Pacific Bancorp, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Oregon Pacific Bank, reported quarterly net income of $2.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share compared to $1.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. On an annual basis, the Bank recorded net income totaling $4.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share compared to $3.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Fourth quarter net income was elevated primarily due to the processing of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness payments, which resulted in increased interest income due to amortization of the remaining loan origination fees at payoff. In addition, the Bank made no provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter as the Bank’s allowance for loan loss methodology indicated no provision was necessary based on current credit metrics. At year end, the Bank’s coverage level of non-PPP loans was 1.86%, up from 1.20% as of December 31, 2019, representing growth of $2.2 million.

“Oregon Pacific Bank has built its foundation and overall culture on creating value for our shareholders, clients, communities, and staff,” said Ron Green, President and CEO. “Although there continues to be much uncertainty relating to the pandemic and its effect on our local economies, Oregon Pacific Bank is positioned well to continue creating value for all we serve. Our value proposition is our staff. I have never been so proud and honored to work side by side with such amazing and committed professionals.”

At the beginning of April, the Small Business Administration (SBA) opened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which enabled eligible businesses and non-profit agencies to receive loans with forgiveness provisions to support payroll and other eligible expenses during the COVID-19 crisis. The PPP loans also carry a 100% SBA guarantee. During the first round of PPP loan production, Oregon Pacific Bank made 752 PPP loans, totaling $125.2 million. Through December 31, 2020, the Bank received forgiveness and borrower payments totaling $44.4 million. As a result of the loan payoffs, the bank recognized quarterly PPP fee income of $1.6 million. Below is a summary of the third and fourth quarter PPP loan and income totals to illustrate how the PPP forgiveness payments affected PPP-related interest income during the periods.

Quarter ended

December 31, 2020 Quarter ended

September 30, 2020 PPP interest income $ 270 $ 315 PPP fee income 1,641 516 Total PPP income $ 1,911 $ 831 Period ended

December 31, 2020 Period ended

September 30, 2020 PPP outstanding loan balance $ 80,766 $ 125,198 PPP deferred loan origination fees (1,685 ) (3,326 ) PPP loans net of deferred loan origination fees $ 79,081 $ 121,872

Subsequent to the end of the year, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was expanded to allow certain eligible borrowers that previously received a PPP loan to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan. Oregon Pacific Bank is participating in the program, and through Monday, January 25, 2020, the Bank received borrower applications totaling $40.5 million, of which $23.0 have been approved by the SBA at the time of this release.

Period-end non-PPP loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $311.8 million, representing quarterly net growth of $5.8. million. The effective yield on the non-PPP loan portfolio declined to 4.69%, down from 4.70% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the fourth quarter, the Bank received loan prepayment penalties totaling $17 thousand. Without the prepayment penalties, the non-PPP loan yield would have been 4.67% representing a decrease of 0.03%. In total, the Bank recognized prepayment penalties of $241 thousand during 2020, compared to $132 thousand during 2019. The Bank continued to see loan opportunities during the fourth quarter. However, a competitive rate environment has led to a declining yield on the non-PPP portfolio and the potential for an increased risk of prepayments in future quarters.

On an annual basis, deposit growth totaled $168.3 million. A large portion of the deposit growth came through the PPP as proceeds of PPP loans were credited to internal deposit accounts. Client utilization of the PPP deposits was slower than originally anticipated and was partially offset by onboarding new client relationships. During the quarter, deposit growth totaled $754 thousand. Deposit growth experienced during the quarter was partially masked due to changes in the Bank’s reciprocal brokered deposits. The Bank participates in the InterFi Network (formerly Promontory Interfinancial Network) Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product. Historically the Bank utilized this product in a reciprocal manner, maintaining the ICS deposits on-balance sheet. Due to elevated levels of liquidity, the Bank migrated a portion of the reciprocal deposits into a one-way sell position, removing those deposits from the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, the sold deposits totaled $35.8 million, all of which were included in the Bank’s deposit totals as of September 30, 2020. The off-balance sheet deposits continue to remain a source of liquidity and can be moved back into a reciprocal position at any point.

The Bank continued to work with borrowers experiencing financial difficulty related to COVID-19 during the fourth quarter. As of December 30, 2020, the Bank had remaining borrowers with full payment deferral modifications totaling $812 thousand to two individual borrowers. COVID modification on interest only status totaled $4.9 million to ten individual borrowers. During the quarter, the Bank did see an increase in classified assets as there was some migration of substandard credits, primarily due to COVID-19. The Bank downgraded two hospitality-related hotel loans, to separate borrowers, with exposures totaling $534 thousand and $301 thousand, respectively. Additionally, the Bank downgraded three residential real estate loans to separate borrowers, totaling $987 thousand. The Bank’s Credit Administration team is proactively monitoring loan relationships to determine if future downgrades are necessary.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $1.4 million, which was flat with the income recognized during the third quarter and representing an increase of $104 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2019. On an annual basis, the Bank experienced growth in noninterest income of $403 thousand over the prior year, which was primarily related to growth in both trust fee income and income from the Bank’s wholly-owned registered investment advisory (RIA) firm Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC.

Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter totaled $4.2 million, up $326 thousand from the quarter. The largest change occurred in the salaries and employee benefits expense which increased $131 thousand over the third quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the bonus accrual related to the level of Bank profitability experienced during the fourth quarter. There was also an increase in the other operating expense category of $122 thousand, which was partially tied to two different non-recurring expenses. During the fourth quarter, the Bank sold the servicing rights on a residential mortgage portfolio originated by the Bank over ten years ago. Due to changes in interest rates, the Bank saw the outstanding loan totals dwindle, with the overhead associated with servicing the portfolio more than offset any servicing income. During the fourth quarter, the mortgage servicing rights were sold, resulting in a loss of $45 thousand, which included both a write-down of the remaining MSRs and the fees paid to third parties to transfer the loans. The Bank also saw increased expense associated with the processing of PPP forgiveness applications. The Bank contracted with a third party to facilitate the initial PPP forgiveness application review. The Bank recognized an expense of $33 thousand during the fourth quarter associated with the third-party review, which alleviated a portion of the forgiveness burden from the market staff.

Lastly, the Bank saw an increase in the Trust expense category, which was partially due to succession planning for the Trust Department. Effective September 11, 2020, Beth Knorr was promoted to Director of Trust Services, succeeding Jay Boelter. Jay Boelter will remain with the Trust Department on a part-time basis before he retires in June of 2021. During this time, there is some duplication of salary expense, which is expected to be temporary, and the Bank believes it will help in the transition. “We are proud to announce the promotion of Beth Knorr to Director of Trust Services,” said Ron Green, President and CEO. “Beth has been a trust officer with Oregon Pacific Bank since 2012 and has over nineteen years of trust experience. She has the knowledge to successfully lead this Department into the future. We are also thankful to Jay for his leadership and wish him well upon his upcoming retirement.”

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes,” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank’s current estimates, projections, expectations, plans, or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Dec 31, Sept 30, Dec 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 7,785 $ 9,996 $ 4,982 Interest bearing deposits 86,570 49,693 17,511 Securities 37,805 32,406 27,601 Non PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 311,883 306,054 298,847 PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 79,081 121,872 - Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 390,964 427,926 298,847 Allowance for loan losses (5,791 ) (5,782 ) (3,592 ) Premises and equipment, net 6,770 6,917 7,042 Bank owned life insurance 8,160 8,101 7,066 Deferred tax asset 943 300 535 Other assets 3,935 4,899 4,196 Total assets $ 537,141 $ 534,456 $ 364,188 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 136,428 $ 134,574 $ 73,771 Demand - interest bearing 146,202 163,095 106,242 Money market 116,505 106,838 71,027 Savings 66,936 61,964 48,398 Certificates of deposit 20,272 19,118 18,601 Total deposits 486,343 485,589 318,039 Subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Other liabilities 4,399 4,423 4,674 Total liabilities 494,866 494,136 326,837 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 20,745 20,721 20,663 Retained earnings 20,517 18,440 16,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,013 1,159 524 Total stockholders' equity 42,275 40,320 37,351 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 537,141 $ 534,456 $ 364,188

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED Dec 31, Sept 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Non-PPP loans $ 3,640 $ 3,607 $ 3,823 $ 14,711 $ 13,898 PPP loans 1,911 831 - 3,376 - Securities 174 162 170 670 666 Other interest income 21 17 128 119 529 Total interest income 5,746 4,617 4,121 18,876 15,093 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 129 158 291 667 1,120 Borrowed funds 31 34 51 146 217 Total interest expense 160 192 342 813 1,337 NET INTEREST INCOME 5,586 4,425 3,779 18,063 13,756 Provision for loan losses - 900 30 2,178 235 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,586 3,525 3,749 15,885 13,521 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 635 628 576 2,401 2,141 Service charges 248 233 229 896 903 Mortgage loan sales and servicing 132 127 145 477 498 Investment sales commissions 37 63 51 190 197 Merchant card services 94 107 67 325 273 RIA income 144 140 119 545 414 Other income 73 76 72 312 317 Total noninterest income 1,363 1,374 1,259 5,146 4,743 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 2,342 2,211 1,942 8,608 7,276 Outside services 423 415 359 1,648 1,391 Occupancy & equipment 339 334 325 1,310 1,215 Trust expense 398 347 353 1,422 1,339 Loan and collection, OREO expense 91 95 211 413 712 Advertising 63 52 82 198 278 Supplies and postage 61 59 57 244 208 Other operating expenses 441 319 307 1,374 1,180 Total noninterest expense 4,158 3,832 3,636 15,217 13,599 Income before taxes 2,791 1,067 1,372 5,814 4,665 Provision for income taxes 713 264 318 1,461 1,147 NET INCOME $ 2,078 $ 803 $ 1,054 $ 4,353 $ 3,518

Quarterly Highlights 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Earnings Net interest income $ 5,586 $ 4,425 $ 4,249 $ 3,799 $ 3,779 Provision for loan loss - 900 900 378 30 Noninterest income 1,363 1,374 1,161 1,250 1,259 Noninterest expense 4,158 3,832 3,407 3,817 3,636 Provision for income taxes 713 264 273 212 318 Net income $ 2,078 $ 803 $ 830 $ 642 $ 1,054 Average shares outstanding 7,008,125 7,008,125 7,003,125 7,003,125 6,975,084 Earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.52 % 0.60 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 20.33 % 8.05 % 8.69 % 6.87 % 11.45 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 4.29 % 3.50 % 3.73 % 4.39 % 4.35 % Yield on loans 5.37 % 4.14 % 4.33 % 5.14 % 5.25 % Yield on loans - excluding PPP loans 4.69 % 4.70 % 4.85 % 5.14 % 5.25 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.45 % 0.54 % Efficiency ratio 59.84 % 66.08 % 62.98 % 75.60 % 72.19 % Full-time equivalent employees 116 113 111 112 110 Capital Leverage ratio 8.33 % 8.14 % 8.74 % 11.15 % 11.13 % Common equity tier 1 ratio NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) 13.83 % Tier 1 risk based ratio NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) 13.83 % Total risk based ratio NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) 15.06 % Book value per share $ 6.03 $ 5.75 $ 5.61 $ 5.39 $ 5.35 Asset quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,791 $ 5,782 $ 4,873 $ 3,966 $ 3,592 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 2,521 $ 1,596 $ 1,293 $ 1,230 $ 1,614 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 2,521 $ 1,596 $ 1,293 $ 1,281 $ 1,614 Classified Assets (2) $ 14,366 $ 12,667 $ 11,945 $ 9,058 $ 7,834 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ (9 ) $ (9 ) $ (7 ) $ 5 $ (78 ) ALLL as a percentage of net loans 1.48 % 1.35 % 1.16 % 1.31 % 1.20 % ALLL as a percentage of net loans (excluding PPP) 1.86 % 1.89 % 1.62 % 1.31 % 1.20 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 229.75 % 362.26 % 376.98 % 322.44 % 222.55 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.03 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.47 % 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.44 % Classified Asset Ratio (3) 33.98 % 31.42 % 30.38 % 23.99 % 17.60 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.61 % 0.62 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 124,375 $ 82,099 $ 70,159 $ 64,148 $ 45,112 Total loans net of allowance $ 306,092 $ 300,272 $ 296,725 $ 297,212 $ 295,255 Total earning assets $ 437,404 $ 389,299 $ 372,903 $ 366,472 $ 345,038 Total assets $ 537,141 $ 534,456 $ 513,291 $ 385,423 $ 364,188 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 136,428 $ 134,574 $ 125,714 $ 78,003 $ 73,771 Total deposits $ 486,343 $ 485,589 $ 465,322 $ 339,202 $ 318,039 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 109,006 $ 80,235 $ 67,450 $ 48,764 $ 57,528 Total loans net of allowance $ 405,796 $ 421,663 $ 389,275 $ 298,055 $ 285,491 Total earning assets $ 521,734 $ 508,244 $ 462,157 $ 351,537 $ 347,646 Total assets $ 543,422 $ 529,784 $ 484,315 $ 372,017 $ 366,647 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 138,247 $ 134,676 $ 132,311 $ 76,653 $ 74,489 Total deposits $ 493,502 $ 480,742 $ 436,776 $ 325,128 $ 321,687

(1) Effective March 31, 2020 Oregon Pacific Bank opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Consolidated classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Consolidated classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

