 

Oregon Pacific Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 22:37  |  33   |   |   

Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

  • Fourth quarter net income of $2.1 million; $0.30 per diluted share
  • Quarterly non-PPP loan growth of $5.8 million
  • Tax equivalent fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.29%
  • Annual loan growth of $92.1 million or 30.32%
  • Annual deposit growth of $168.3 million or 52.92%
  • Annual net income of $4.4 million, representing growth of 23.74% over 2019

Oregon Pacific Bancorp, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Oregon Pacific Bank, reported quarterly net income of $2.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share compared to $1.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. On an annual basis, the Bank recorded net income totaling $4.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share compared to $3.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Fourth quarter net income was elevated primarily due to the processing of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness payments, which resulted in increased interest income due to amortization of the remaining loan origination fees at payoff. In addition, the Bank made no provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter as the Bank’s allowance for loan loss methodology indicated no provision was necessary based on current credit metrics. At year end, the Bank’s coverage level of non-PPP loans was 1.86%, up from 1.20% as of December 31, 2019, representing growth of $2.2 million.

“Oregon Pacific Bank has built its foundation and overall culture on creating value for our shareholders, clients, communities, and staff,” said Ron Green, President and CEO. “Although there continues to be much uncertainty relating to the pandemic and its effect on our local economies, Oregon Pacific Bank is positioned well to continue creating value for all we serve. Our value proposition is our staff. I have never been so proud and honored to work side by side with such amazing and committed professionals.”

At the beginning of April, the Small Business Administration (SBA) opened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which enabled eligible businesses and non-profit agencies to receive loans with forgiveness provisions to support payroll and other eligible expenses during the COVID-19 crisis. The PPP loans also carry a 100% SBA guarantee. During the first round of PPP loan production, Oregon Pacific Bank made 752 PPP loans, totaling $125.2 million. Through December 31, 2020, the Bank received forgiveness and borrower payments totaling $44.4 million. As a result of the loan payoffs, the bank recognized quarterly PPP fee income of $1.6 million. Below is a summary of the third and fourth quarter PPP loan and income totals to illustrate how the PPP forgiveness payments affected PPP-related interest income during the periods.

Quarter ended
December 31, 2020

Quarter ended
September 30, 2020

PPP interest income

$ 270

 

$ 315

 

PPP fee income

1,641

 

516

 

Total PPP income

$ 1,911

 

$ 831

 

 

Period ended
December 31, 2020

Period ended
September 30, 2020

PPP outstanding loan balance

$ 80,766

 

$ 125,198

 

PPP deferred loan origination fees

(1,685

)

(3,326

)

PPP loans net of deferred loan origination fees

$ 79,081

 

$ 121,872

 

Subsequent to the end of the year, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was expanded to allow certain eligible borrowers that previously received a PPP loan to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan. Oregon Pacific Bank is participating in the program, and through Monday, January 25, 2020, the Bank received borrower applications totaling $40.5 million, of which $23.0 have been approved by the SBA at the time of this release.

Period-end non-PPP loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $311.8 million, representing quarterly net growth of $5.8. million. The effective yield on the non-PPP loan portfolio declined to 4.69%, down from 4.70% in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the fourth quarter, the Bank received loan prepayment penalties totaling $17 thousand. Without the prepayment penalties, the non-PPP loan yield would have been 4.67% representing a decrease of 0.03%. In total, the Bank recognized prepayment penalties of $241 thousand during 2020, compared to $132 thousand during 2019. The Bank continued to see loan opportunities during the fourth quarter. However, a competitive rate environment has led to a declining yield on the non-PPP portfolio and the potential for an increased risk of prepayments in future quarters.

On an annual basis, deposit growth totaled $168.3 million. A large portion of the deposit growth came through the PPP as proceeds of PPP loans were credited to internal deposit accounts. Client utilization of the PPP deposits was slower than originally anticipated and was partially offset by onboarding new client relationships. During the quarter, deposit growth totaled $754 thousand. Deposit growth experienced during the quarter was partially masked due to changes in the Bank’s reciprocal brokered deposits. The Bank participates in the InterFi Network (formerly Promontory Interfinancial Network) Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product. Historically the Bank utilized this product in a reciprocal manner, maintaining the ICS deposits on-balance sheet. Due to elevated levels of liquidity, the Bank migrated a portion of the reciprocal deposits into a one-way sell position, removing those deposits from the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, the sold deposits totaled $35.8 million, all of which were included in the Bank’s deposit totals as of September 30, 2020. The off-balance sheet deposits continue to remain a source of liquidity and can be moved back into a reciprocal position at any point.

The Bank continued to work with borrowers experiencing financial difficulty related to COVID-19 during the fourth quarter. As of December 30, 2020, the Bank had remaining borrowers with full payment deferral modifications totaling $812 thousand to two individual borrowers. COVID modification on interest only status totaled $4.9 million to ten individual borrowers. During the quarter, the Bank did see an increase in classified assets as there was some migration of substandard credits, primarily due to COVID-19. The Bank downgraded two hospitality-related hotel loans, to separate borrowers, with exposures totaling $534 thousand and $301 thousand, respectively. Additionally, the Bank downgraded three residential real estate loans to separate borrowers, totaling $987 thousand. The Bank’s Credit Administration team is proactively monitoring loan relationships to determine if future downgrades are necessary.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $1.4 million, which was flat with the income recognized during the third quarter and representing an increase of $104 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2019. On an annual basis, the Bank experienced growth in noninterest income of $403 thousand over the prior year, which was primarily related to growth in both trust fee income and income from the Bank’s wholly-owned registered investment advisory (RIA) firm Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC.

Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter totaled $4.2 million, up $326 thousand from the quarter. The largest change occurred in the salaries and employee benefits expense which increased $131 thousand over the third quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the bonus accrual related to the level of Bank profitability experienced during the fourth quarter. There was also an increase in the other operating expense category of $122 thousand, which was partially tied to two different non-recurring expenses. During the fourth quarter, the Bank sold the servicing rights on a residential mortgage portfolio originated by the Bank over ten years ago. Due to changes in interest rates, the Bank saw the outstanding loan totals dwindle, with the overhead associated with servicing the portfolio more than offset any servicing income. During the fourth quarter, the mortgage servicing rights were sold, resulting in a loss of $45 thousand, which included both a write-down of the remaining MSRs and the fees paid to third parties to transfer the loans. The Bank also saw increased expense associated with the processing of PPP forgiveness applications. The Bank contracted with a third party to facilitate the initial PPP forgiveness application review. The Bank recognized an expense of $33 thousand during the fourth quarter associated with the third-party review, which alleviated a portion of the forgiveness burden from the market staff.

Lastly, the Bank saw an increase in the Trust expense category, which was partially due to succession planning for the Trust Department. Effective September 11, 2020, Beth Knorr was promoted to Director of Trust Services, succeeding Jay Boelter. Jay Boelter will remain with the Trust Department on a part-time basis before he retires in June of 2021. During this time, there is some duplication of salary expense, which is expected to be temporary, and the Bank believes it will help in the transition. “We are proud to announce the promotion of Beth Knorr to Director of Trust Services,” said Ron Green, President and CEO. “Beth has been a trust officer with Oregon Pacific Bank since 2012 and has over nineteen years of trust experience. She has the knowledge to successfully lead this Department into the future. We are also thankful to Jay for his leadership and wish him well upon his upcoming retirement.”

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes,” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank’s current estimates, projections, expectations, plans, or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
 

Dec 31,

 

Sept 30,

 

Dec 31,

2020

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

$ 7,785

 

$ 9,996

 

$ 4,982

 

Interest bearing deposits

86,570

 

49,693

 

17,511

 

Securities

37,805

 

32,406

 

27,601

 

Non PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

311,883

 

306,054

 

298,847

 

PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

79,081

 

121,872

 

-

 

Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

390,964

 

427,926

 

298,847

 

Allowance for loan losses

(5,791

)

(5,782

)

(3,592

)

Premises and equipment, net

6,770

 

6,917

 

7,042

 

Bank owned life insurance

8,160

 

8,101

 

7,066

 

Deferred tax asset

943

 

300

 

535

 

Other assets

3,935

 

4,899

 

4,196

 

 
Total assets

$ 537,141

 

$ 534,456

 

$ 364,188

 

 
 
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Demand - non-interest bearing

$ 136,428

 

$ 134,574

 

$ 73,771

 

Demand - interest bearing

146,202

 

163,095

 

106,242

 

Money market

116,505

 

106,838

 

71,027

 

Savings

66,936

 

61,964

 

48,398

 

Certificates of deposit

20,272

 

19,118

 

18,601

 

Total deposits

486,343

 

485,589

 

318,039

 

 
Subordinated debenture

4,124

 

4,124

 

4,124

 

Other liabilities

4,399

 

4,423

 

4,674

 

 
Total liabilities

494,866

 

494,136

 

326,837

 

 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock

20,745

 

20,721

 

20,663

 

Retained earnings

20,517

 

18,440

 

16,164

 

Accumulated other comprehensive
income, net of tax

1,013

 

1,159

 

524

 

 
Total stockholders' equity

42,275

 

40,320

 

37,351

 

 
Total liabilities &
stockholders' equity

$ 537,141

 

$ 534,456

 

$ 364,188

 

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

INTEREST INCOME
Non-PPP loans

$ 3,640

$ 3,607

$ 3,823

$ 14,711

$ 13,898

PPP loans

1,911

831

-

3,376

-

Securities

174

162

170

670

666

Other interest income

21

17

128

119

529

Total interest income

5,746

4,617

4,121

18,876

15,093

 
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits

129

158

291

667

1,120

Borrowed funds

31

34

51

146

217

Total interest expense

160

192

342

813

1,337

 
NET INTEREST INCOME

5,586

4,425

3,779

18,063

13,756

Provision for loan losses

-

900

30

2,178

235

Net interest income after
provision for loan losses

5,586

3,525

3,749

15,885

13,521

 
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trust fee income

635

628

576

2,401

2,141

Service charges

248

233

229

896

903

Mortgage loan sales and servicing

132

127

145

477

498

Investment sales commissions

37

63

51

190

197

Merchant card services

94

107

67

325

273

RIA income

144

140

119

545

414

Other income

73

76

72

312

317

Total noninterest income

1,363

1,374

1,259

5,146

4,743

 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits

2,342

2,211

1,942

8,608

7,276

Outside services

423

415

359

1,648

1,391

Occupancy & equipment

339

334

325

1,310

1,215

Trust expense

398

347

353

1,422

1,339

Loan and collection, OREO expense

91

95

211

413

712

Advertising

63

52

82

198

278

Supplies and postage

61

59

57

244

208

Other operating expenses

441

319

307

1,374

1,180

Total noninterest expense

4,158

3,832

3,636

15,217

13,599

 
Income before taxes

2,791

1,067

1,372

5,814

4,665

Provision for income taxes

713

264

318

1,461

1,147

 
NET INCOME

$ 2,078

$ 803

$ 1,054

$ 4,353

$ 3,518

 
Quarterly Highlights
 

4th Quarter

 

3rd Quarter

 

2nd Quarter

 

1st Quarter

 

4th Quarter

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 
Earnings
Net interest income

$ 5,586

 

$ 4,425

 

$ 4,249

 

$ 3,799

 

$ 3,779

 

Provision for loan loss

-

 

900

 

900

 

378

 

30

 

Noninterest income

1,363

 

1,374

 

1,161

 

1,250

 

1,259

 

Noninterest expense

4,158

 

3,832

 

3,407

 

3,817

 

3,636

 

Provision for income taxes

713

 

264

 

273

 

212

 

318

 

Net income

$ 2,078

 

$ 803

 

$ 830

 

$ 642

 

$ 1,054

 

 
Average shares outstanding

7,008,125

 

7,008,125

 

7,003,125

 

7,003,125

 

6,975,084

 

Earnings per share

$ 0.30

 

$ 0.11

 

$ 0.12

 

$ 0.09

 

$ 0.15

 

 
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets

1.52

%

0.60

%

0.69

%

0.69

%

1.14

%

Return on average equity

20.33

%

8.05

%

8.69

%

6.87

%

11.45

%

Net interest margin - tax equivalent

4.29

%

3.50

%

3.73

%

4.39

%

4.35

%

Yield on loans

5.37

%

4.14

%

4.33

%

5.14

%

5.25

%

Yield on loans - excluding PPP loans

4.69

%

4.70

%

4.85

%

5.14

%

5.25

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.10

%

0.13

%

0.22

%

0.45

%

0.54

%

Efficiency ratio

59.84

%

66.08

%

62.98

%

75.60

%

72.19

%

Full-time equivalent employees

116

 

113

 

111

 

112

 

110

 

 
Capital
Leverage ratio

8.33

%

8.14

%

8.74

%

11.15

%

11.13

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1)

13.83

%

Tier 1 risk based ratio NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1)

13.83

%

Total risk based ratio NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1)

15.06

%

Book value per share

$ 6.03

 

$ 5.75

 

$ 5.61

 

$ 5.39

 

$ 5.35

 

 
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)

$ 5,791

 

$ 5,782

 

$ 4,873

 

$ 3,966

 

$ 3,592

 

Nonperforming loans (NPLs)

$ 2,521

 

$ 1,596

 

$ 1,293

 

$ 1,230

 

$ 1,614

 

Nonperforming assets (NPAs)

$ 2,521

 

$ 1,596

 

$ 1,293

 

$ 1,281

 

$ 1,614

 

Classified Assets (2)

$ 14,366

 

$ 12,667

 

$ 11,945

 

$ 9,058

 

$ 7,834

 

Net loan charge offs (recoveries)

$ (9

)

$ (9

)

$ (7

)

$ 5

 

$ (78

)

ALLL as a percentage of net loans

1.48

%

1.35

%

1.16

%

1.31

%

1.20

%

ALLL as a percentage of net loans (excluding PPP)

1.86

%

1.89

%

1.62

%

1.31

%

1.20

%

ALLL as a percentage of NPLs

229.75

%

362.26

%

376.98

%

322.44

%

222.55

%

Net charge offs (recoveries)
to average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

-0.03

%

Net NPLs as a percentage of
total loans

0.64

%

0.53

%

0.44

%

0.41

%

0.55

%

Nonperforming assets as a
percentage of total assets

0.47

%

0.30

%

0.25

%

0.33

%

0.44

%

Classified Asset Ratio (3)

33.98

%

31.42

%

30.38

%

23.99

%

17.60

%

Past due as a percentage of
total loans

0.49

%

0.54

%

0.53

%

0.61

%

0.62

%

 
End of period balances
Total securities and short
term deposits

$ 124,375

 

$ 82,099

 

$ 70,159

 

$ 64,148

 

$ 45,112

 

Total loans net of allowance

$ 306,092

 

$ 300,272

 

$ 296,725

 

$ 297,212

 

$ 295,255

 

Total earning assets

$ 437,404

 

$ 389,299

 

$ 372,903

 

$ 366,472

 

$ 345,038

 

Total assets

$ 537,141

 

$ 534,456

 

$ 513,291

 

$ 385,423

 

$ 364,188

 

Total noninterest bearing deposits

$ 136,428

 

$ 134,574

 

$ 125,714

 

$ 78,003

 

$ 73,771

 

Total deposits

$ 486,343

 

$ 485,589

 

$ 465,322

 

$ 339,202

 

$ 318,039

 

 
Average balances
Total securities and short
term deposits

$ 109,006

 

$ 80,235

 

$ 67,450

 

$ 48,764

 

$ 57,528

 

Total loans net of allowance

$ 405,796

 

$ 421,663

 

$ 389,275

 

$ 298,055

 

$ 285,491

 

Total earning assets

$ 521,734

 

$ 508,244

 

$ 462,157

 

$ 351,537

 

$ 347,646

 

Total assets

$ 543,422

 

$ 529,784

 

$ 484,315

 

$ 372,017

 

$ 366,647

 

Total noninterest bearing deposits

$ 138,247

 

$ 134,676

 

$ 132,311

 

$ 76,653

 

$ 74,489

 

Total deposits

$ 493,502

 

$ 480,742

 

$ 436,776

 

$ 325,128

 

$ 321,687

 

(1) Effective March 31, 2020 Oregon Pacific Bank opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios.
(2) Consolidated classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned.
(3) Consolidated classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oregon Pacific Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Highlights Fourth quarter net income of $2.1 million; $0.30 per diluted share Quarterly non-PPP loan growth of $5.8 million Tax …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Air Liquide Inaugurates the World's Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Membrane-Based Production Unit in ...
TruTrace Technologies and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update