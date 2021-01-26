 

Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2021. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.90 per common share.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Part I. Item 1A. - Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 and “Part II. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 29, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.papajohns.com.

Wertpapier


