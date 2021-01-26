Nathaniel A. Davis Retires as Chief Executive Officer of Stride, Inc.

Replacing Mr. Davis as Chief Executive Officer is James J. Rhyu who has served in a variety of roles during his eight-year tenure at Stride, including Chief Financial Officer, President of Product and Technology, and most recently as President of Corporate Strategy, Marketing, and Technology.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions—today announced that Nathaniel (Nate) A. Davis is retiring from his role as Chief Executive Officer. He will remain active in the business as the Executive Chairman of Stride’s Board of Directors.

Among many notable achievements during his tenure, Mr. Davis led the company to prioritize academic outcomes, strengthen teacher tools and student-teacher interaction, increase student retention and graduation rates, reimagine the customer experience, and expand the company’s use of gamification, video, and Artificial Intelligence to support student outcomes. Also, under his direction, the company increased revenues on an annual basis by more than 65%, while increasing profitability and establishing one of the deepest management teams in the education sector.

With more than two decades of business experience, Mr. Rhyu brings significant strategic, financial management, and operational expertise to his new role.

“Having known James and the quality of his work for fifteen years, I have complete faith in his broad set of skills, which he’s developed through managing many different functional areas,” said Nate Davis, Executive Chairman of the Board. “Whether it’s examining student enrollment trends, evaluating acquisitions, or dissecting changes in marketing programs and techniques, James has played an active role in using business information to set strategic direction and drive the success of new initiatives. His depth of experience and track record of success uniquely qualifies him to lead Stride and continue the progress we’ve made. And under his direction, we will continue building a successful world-class education company.”

Prior to joining Stride, Mr. Rhyu served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Match.com, a subsidiary of publicly traded IAC/InterActiveCorp. Prior to his roles at Match.com, Mr. Rhyu was a Senior Vice President of Finance at Dow Jones & Company, where he ran the global financial function. Mr. Rhyu also spent six years with Ernst & Young LLP in the United States and South America.