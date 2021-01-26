 

Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 22:38  |  27   |   |   

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after the markets close. The company’s president and CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, and CFO, Jamie Standen, will discuss these results on a conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-833-900-1533. Callers must provide the conference ID number 1507337. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-236-712-2274. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

