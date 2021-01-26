Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after the markets close. The company’s president and CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, and CFO, Jamie Standen, will discuss these results on a conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-833-900-1533. Callers must provide the conference ID number 1507337. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-236-712-2274. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.