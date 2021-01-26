 

Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.18 Per Share Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.18 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on April 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 5.9 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total consolidated assets of approximately $22.4 billion as of December 31, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com




