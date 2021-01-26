Benefitfocus Provides Corporate Update and Announces Governance Enhancements

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today provides an update on the corporate initiatives undertaken over the past year to maximize operational efficiencies and unlock long-term shareholder value. These initiatives include strengthening the company’s balance sheet, enhancing its leadership team, driving increased profitability, investing in customer-led product development, and improving the customer experience through a performance-driven culture.

“Our team is executing on these important initiatives including our obsession with delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Steve Swad, president and chief executive officer. “The success of our recent open enrollment season is a shining example of how good things happen when you put the customer at the center of everything you do. I’m proud of our accomplishments to date, and we have only just begun to deliver on our commitment to increase shareholder value.”

The company is also making significant board leadership changes and governance enhancements as part of its ongoing efforts to broaden and diversify its board of directors. Effective immediately, independent director Zeynep Young will succeed Barry Libert as BuildGroup’s director designee serving on the Benefitfocus board.

In addition, the board is making a number of other changes to its composition, all of which will be effective at the June 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders:



Doug Dennerline, who has served on the Benefitfocus board of directors since 2014, will become independent chairman of the board.

Mason Holland will transition to chairman emeritus, a board advisory role, after 20 years of service as a company co-founder and executive chairman. He will not stand for re-election as a director.

Given the appointment of an independent chair, Lanham Napier will no longer serve as lead independent director. He will stand for re-election to the board as an independent director.