 

American Campus Communities and goPuff Team Up to Provide Student Residents with Free Instant Delivery Service of Everyday Needs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 22:58  |  75   |   |   

Today American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest student housing company and goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, announce their collaboration to offer free delivery to ACC residents in over 40 select university markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006099/en/

American Campus Communities and goPuff team up to offer convenience and savings for college students. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Campus Communities and goPuff team up to offer convenience and savings for college students. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Campus Communities customers will be able to order and receive thousands of everyday essentials from goPuff in about 30 minutes and pay no delivery fees through June 30, 2021 by using a code made available on ACC properties’ social media channels.

“From cleaning supplies and over-the-counter medicine to food, drinks and more, goPuff instantly delivers what our customers need,” said Elizabeth Romaine, goPuff spokesperson. “goPuff got its start on a college campus at Drexel University and we are proud to team up with American Campus Communities to safely provide essentials to their residents during a difficult moment in which students have also had to adjust to new social distancing guidelines and academic learning environments.”

Launched last year, “Be safe. Be smart. Do your part.” is a resident responsibility and disinfection program designed to help educate ACC residents and equip its housing communities with practical, actionable steps and tools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The new goPuff collaboration enhances this program.

In addition to everyday household products, goPuff delivers many items relevant to supporting wellness amidst COVID-19 and cold and flu season, as well as general school supplies, including:

Health & Wellness

  • KN95 Masks
  • Purlab COVID-19 Test Kit
  • Emergen-C Raspberry & Orange Drink Mix
  • Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe
  • Vicks DayQuil Severe Cold & Flu LiquiCaps
  • Mucinex FAST MAX Liquid Gels Day Night Cold & Flu
  • Bactro Personal Protection Equipment Kit
  • Dove Sanitizer

Essentials/School Supplies

  • Coby IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
  • Mead Composition Notebook
  • BIC Tank Highlighter
  • BIC Mechanical Pencils
  • Mead Ruled Index Cards

“As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and with students returning to college campuses for the spring semester, we wanted to further empower our communities and residents to do their part in helping mitigate the virus,” said Jennifer Beese, chief operating officer at American Campus Communities. “We collaborated with goPuff because of their strong track record of super-fast delivery of a variety of home essentials and food items, which is perfect for residents continuing to practice physical distancing, quarantine when needed, and manage their busy academic schedules.”

Seite 1 von 3
American Campus Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Campus Communities and goPuff Team Up to Provide Student Residents with Free Instant Delivery Service of Everyday Needs Today American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest student housing company and goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, announce their collaboration to offer free delivery to ACC residents in over 40 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Air Liquide Inaugurates the World's Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Membrane-Based Production Unit in ...
TruTrace Technologies and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and ...
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend