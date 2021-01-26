American Campus Communities and goPuff Team Up to Provide Student Residents with Free Instant Delivery Service of Everyday Needs

Today American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest student housing company and goPuff , the go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, announce their collaboration to offer free delivery to ACC residents in over 40 select university markets.

American Campus Communities and goPuff team up to offer convenience and savings for college students. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Campus Communities customers will be able to order and receive thousands of everyday essentials from goPuff in about 30 minutes and pay no delivery fees through June 30, 2021 by using a code made available on ACC properties’ social media channels.

“From cleaning supplies and over-the-counter medicine to food, drinks and more, goPuff instantly delivers what our customers need,” said Elizabeth Romaine, goPuff spokesperson. “goPuff got its start on a college campus at Drexel University and we are proud to team up with American Campus Communities to safely provide essentials to their residents during a difficult moment in which students have also had to adjust to new social distancing guidelines and academic learning environments.”

Launched last year, “Be safe. Be smart. Do your part.” is a resident responsibility and disinfection program designed to help educate ACC residents and equip its housing communities with practical, actionable steps and tools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The new goPuff collaboration enhances this program.

In addition to everyday household products, goPuff delivers many items relevant to supporting wellness amidst COVID-19 and cold and flu season, as well as general school supplies, including:

Health & Wellness

KN95 Masks

Purlab COVID-19 Test Kit

Emergen-C Raspberry & Orange Drink Mix

Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe

Vicks DayQuil Severe Cold & Flu LiquiCaps

Mucinex FAST MAX Liquid Gels Day Night Cold & Flu

Bactro Personal Protection Equipment Kit

Dove Sanitizer

Essentials/School Supplies

Coby IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Mead Composition Notebook

BIC Tank Highlighter

BIC Mechanical Pencils

Mead Ruled Index Cards

“As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and with students returning to college campuses for the spring semester, we wanted to further empower our communities and residents to do their part in helping mitigate the virus,” said Jennifer Beese, chief operating officer at American Campus Communities. “We collaborated with goPuff because of their strong track record of super-fast delivery of a variety of home essentials and food items, which is perfect for residents continuing to practice physical distancing, quarantine when needed, and manage their busy academic schedules.”