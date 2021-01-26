TransEnterix Announces $25.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) (“TransEnterix” or the “Company”), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.