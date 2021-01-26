TransEnterix Announces $25.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) (“TransEnterix” or the “Company”), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,333,334 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $25.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and funding research and development activities.
The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236200) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 31, 2020 and declared effective on February 10, 2020. The shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.
0 Kommentare