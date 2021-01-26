 

INV Metals Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES
OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of a minimum of 13,654,249 common shares (“Shares”) at a price of $0.45 per Share for gross proceeds of at least $6.1 million.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for the advancement of the Loma Larga Project and for general corporate purposes. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about January 28, 2021 and is conditional upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Both IAMGOLD Corporation and Dundee Precious Metals Inc. have confirmed that they intend to participate in the Private Placement and acquire 4,848,287 and 8,805,962 Shares, respectively.

Participation by insiders of the Company (“Insiders”) in the Private Placement will be considered to be a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company will be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders’ participation in the Private Placement in reliance of Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Private Placement less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

About INV Metals

INV Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina. The Company’s significant shareholders are IAMGOLD Corporation which holds a 35.5% equity interest, and Dundee Precious Metals Corp. which holds a 19.4% equity interest. For further information on INV Metals please email the Company at info@invmetals.com. Corporate presentations, press releases and other relevant information is available on the Company website at www.invmetals.com.

