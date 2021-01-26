 

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants Commencing January 29, 2021

New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NOACU, the “Company” or “Natural Order”) announced that, commencing January 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 23,000,000 units (consisting of 23,000,000 shares of common stock and 23,000,000 warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares of common stock) completed on November 13, 2020 may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NOACU,” and the common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “NOAC” and “NOACW,” respectively.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004 or telephone: 646-465-9001; or Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Marc Volpe
CFO, Natural Order Acquisition Corp.
617-395-1644
info@natorac.com


