Natural Order Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants Commencing January 29, 2021

New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NOACU, the “Company” or “Natural Order”) announced that, commencing January 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 23,000,000 units (consisting of 23,000,000 shares of common stock and 23,000,000 warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares of common stock) completed on November 13, 2020 may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NOACU,” and the common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “NOAC” and “NOACW,” respectively.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004 or telephone: 646-465-9001; or Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .