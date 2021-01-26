Eldorado Gold Provides Conference Call Details for 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation, (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) confirms it will release its 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at: www.eldoradogold.com or http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20210226.html
|
Conference Call Details
|
Replay (available until April 2, 2021)
|Date:
|February 26, 2021
|Vancouver:
|+1 604 638 9010
|Time:
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT
|Toll Free:
|1 800 319 6413
|Dial in:
|+1 604 638 5340
|Access code:
|5918
|Toll free:
|1 800 319 4610
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
Contacts
Investor Relations
Jeff Wilhoit, Interim Head of Investor Relations
604.376.1548 or 1.888.353.8166 jeff.wilhoit@eldoradogold.com
Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations
604.616.2296 or 1.888.363.8166 louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com
Eldorado Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare