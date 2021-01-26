Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Occur on February 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time)

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. There is no change to the dial-in information.



Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information: