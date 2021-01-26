Colony Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.clny.com/events . A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company expects to reinitiate issuing annual forward guidance in connection with the announcement.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, through March 4, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 13715584. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 18 locations in 12 countries.

For more information on the Company visit www.clny.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006109/en/