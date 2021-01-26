 

Colony Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company expects to reinitiate issuing annual forward guidance in connection with the announcement.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.clny.com/events. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, through March 4, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 13715584. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 18 locations in 12 countries.

For more information on the Company visit www.clny.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information about these and other factors can be found in Colony Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

Disclaimer

