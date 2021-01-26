CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

(1) As the Company's aggregate 2020 cash distributions exceeded its 2020 earnings and profits, the January 2021 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2020 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 31, 2020, $0.00 is reported on your 2020 Form 1099 and $0.25 will be reported on your 2021 Form 1099.