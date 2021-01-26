CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) reported today the tax status of its 2020 dividends paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the dividends are included in the table below:
|DISTRIBUTIONS ON CARETRUST COMMON STOCK
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 2b
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Unrecap.
|Qualified
|Section
|Taxable
|Dividend
|1250 Gain
|Section
|Record
|Payment
|Distribution
|
Distribution
|Ordinary
|(Included in
|Capital
|(Included in
|Non-Dividend
|199A
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Per Share
|Dividend
|Box 1a)
|Gain Distr.
|Box 2a)
|Distributions
|Dividend
|03/31/20
|04/15/20
|$
|0.2500
|$
|0.2500
|85.8035
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|14.1965
|%
|85.8035
|%
|06/30/20
|07/15/20
|$
|0.2500
|$
|0.2500
|85.8035
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|14.1965
|%
|85.8035
|%
|09/30/20
|10/15/20
|$
|0.2500
|$
|0.2500
|85.8035
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|14.1965
|%
|85.8035
|%
|12/31/20
|01/15/21
|$
|0.2500
|$
|-
|(1)
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|Total
|$
|1.0000
|$
|0.7500
|85.8035
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|0.0000
|%
|14.1965
|%
|85.8035
|%
|(1) As the Company's aggregate 2020 cash distributions exceeded its 2020 earnings and profits, the January 2021 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2020 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 31, 2020, $0.00 is reported on your 2020 Form 1099 and $0.25 will be reported on your 2021 Form 1099.
