 

CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) reported today the tax status of its 2020 dividends paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the dividends are included in the table below:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON CARETRUST COMMON STOCK
          Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5
                Unrecap.    
            Qualified   Section    
      Taxable     Dividend   1250 Gain   Section
Record Payment Distribution Distribution
 		    Ordinary (Included in Capital (Included in Non-Dividend 199A
Date Date Per Share Per Share   Dividend Box 1a) Gain Distr. Box 2a) Distributions Dividend
03/31/20 04/15/20 $ 0.2500 $ 0.2500   85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 %
06/30/20 07/15/20 $ 0.2500 $ 0.2500   85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 %
09/30/20 10/15/20 $ 0.2500 $ 0.2500   85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 %
12/31/20 01/15/21 $ 0.2500 $ -  (1)   0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 %
Total $ 1.0000 $ 0.7500   85.8035 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 0.0000 % 14.1965 % 85.8035 %
(1) As the Company's aggregate 2020 cash distributions exceeded its 2020 earnings and profits, the January 2021 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2020 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 31, 2020, $0.00 is reported on your 2020 Form 1099 and $0.25 will be reported on your 2021 Form 1099.

