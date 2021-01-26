 

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $210 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 23:55  |  33   |   |   

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CLIM.U” beginning January 27, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols ‘‘CLIM” and ‘‘CLIM WS,’’ respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on businesses in the climate sector.

Barclays and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,150,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 26, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is expected to close on January 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the Company’s plans with respect to the target industry for a potential business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $210 Million Initial Public Offering Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the New York …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Air Liquide Inaugurates the World's Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Membrane-Based Production Unit in ...
TruTrace Technologies and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and ...
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of ...
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update