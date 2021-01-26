GCC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and
Canada, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
FY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
- U.S. cement volumes grew 5%, excluding oil well cement. Total cement volumes decreased 3%, while concrete volumes increased 4.3%
- Mexico sales increased 8% in local currency as cement volumes increased 3.3%. Mexico sales decreased 3% in U.S. dollars
- Consolidated net sales totaled US$937.8 million for the full year
- EBITDA increased 5.6% to US$308.3 million with a 32.9% EBITDA margin and a 160 basis-point increase
- Free cash flow totaled US$250.6 million with an 81.3% conversion rate from EBITDA
- Cash and equivalents reached a record high US$562 million
- Earnings per share increased 11.5% year-on-year to US$0.3913
- Cost-and-expense reduction plan amounted to US$24.3 million in savings
- Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.24x as of December 2020
- A dividend of Ps. 0.94 per share was declared in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, representing a 15% year-on-year increase
- A long-term agreement was signed with an energy provider to supply wind power to Rapid City’s cement plant, covering approximately 50% of the electricity consumed at
the plant
Q4 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
- Mexico cement volumes increased 13.5%
- Consolidated net sales increased 1.7%, to US$232.5 million
- EBITDA decreased 5.9% to US$81.3 million, with a 35.0% EBITDA margin; a 280 basis-point decrease
- Free cash flow totaled US$99.6 million, with a 122.5% conversion rate from EBITDA
- Earnings per share decreased 29% year-on-year, to US$0.0831
KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)
|Q4 20
|Q4 19
|Q4 20 vs. Q4 19
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs. 2019
|Net sales
|232.5
|228.6
|1.7
|%
|937.8
|934.1
|0.4
|%
|Operating income before other expenses, net
|56.7
|60.4
|-6.1
|%
|211.3
|183.6
|15.1
|%
|EBITDA*
|81.3
|86.4
|-5.9
|%
|308.3
|292.0
|5.6
|%
|EBITDA margin
|35.0
|%
|37.8
|%
|32.9
|%
|31.3
|%
|Free cash flow**
|99.6
|82.9
|20.1
|%
|250.6
|137.9
|81.8
|%
|Net income
|27.5
|39.0
|-29.4
|%
|129.7
|116.7
|11.1
|%
|Earnings per share (US$)***
|0.0831
|0.1171
|-29.0
|%
|0.3913
|0.3510
|11.5
|%
*EBITDA: operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization
