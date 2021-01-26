 

GCC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 23:41  |  45   |   |   

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

FY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • U.S. cement volumes grew 5%, excluding oil well cement. Total cement volumes decreased 3%, while concrete volumes increased 4.3%
  • Mexico sales increased 8% in local currency as cement volumes increased 3.3%. Mexico sales decreased 3% in U.S. dollars
  • Consolidated net sales totaled US$937.8 million for the full year
  • EBITDA increased 5.6% to US$308.3 million with a 32.9% EBITDA margin and a 160 basis-point increase
  • Free cash flow totaled US$250.6 million with an 81.3% conversion rate from EBITDA
  • Cash and equivalents reached a record high US$562 million
  • Earnings per share increased 11.5% year-on-year to US$0.3913
  • Cost-and-expense reduction plan amounted to US$24.3 million in savings
  • Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.24x as of December 2020
  • A dividend of Ps. 0.94 per share was declared in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, representing a 15% year-on-year increase
  • A long-term agreement was signed with an energy provider to supply wind power to Rapid City’s cement plant, covering approximately 50% of the electricity consumed at the plant

Q4 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mexico cement volumes increased 13.5%
  • Consolidated net sales increased 1.7%, to US$232.5 million
  • EBITDA decreased 5.9% to US$81.3 million, with a 35.0% EBITDA margin; a 280 basis-point decrease
  • Free cash flow totaled US$99.6 million, with a 122.5% conversion rate from EBITDA
  • Earnings per share decreased 29% year-on-year, to US$0.0831

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

  Q4 20 Q4 19 Q4 20 vs. Q4 19 2020   2019   2020 vs. 2019
Net sales 232.5   228.6   1.7 % 937.8   934.1   0.4 %
Operating income before other expenses, net 56.7   60.4   -6.1 % 211.3   183.6   15.1 %
EBITDA* 81.3   86.4   -5.9 % 308.3   292.0   5.6 %
EBITDA margin 35.0 % 37.8 %   32.9 % 31.3 %  
Free cash flow** 99.6   82.9   20.1 % 250.6   137.9   81.8 %
Net income 27.5   39.0   -29.4 % 129.7   116.7   11.1 %
Earnings per share (US$)*** 0.0831   0.1171   -29.0 % 0.3913   0.3510   11.5 %

*EBITDA: operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

Seite 1 von 2
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
25.01.21
 E-FUEL CORPORATION: "ABGEWIESENE ENERGIE" DER ECHTE SCHULD HINTER KLIMAWANDEL UND WIE MAN ES BEENDET
25.01.21
H2REIHE-Update: Plug Power Aktie im Fokus. Plug macht sich Nel’s Prognosen zu eigen. Wettrennen der zwei H2-Veteranen läuft bereits
25.01.21
MDAX: Siemens Energy übertrifft die Erwartungen – Q1 mehr Gewinn als Konsens – viel mehr
24.01.21
Vergiss Bitcoin! Wenn Hype, dann Wasserstoff
23.01.21
H2REIHE-KW 3-Update: H2-News diese Woche von Nel, Plug Power, SFC, Siemens Energy u.a. – die Party geht erst los – zumindest operativ
22.01.21
Mhome erwirbt hochwertiges Bauland in Chengdu für 27,83 Mio. $US
22.01.21
Mhome Acquires Premium Land in Chengdu for $US27.83 million
21.01.21
Tagesausblick für 22.01.: DAX wartet auf Impulse. Drägerwerk und Platin im Fokus!
21.01.21
SFC Energy: Toyota sorgt für Brennstofzellenauftrag in Japan. Kooperation zeigt Früchte…

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.07.20
694
CO2 über 400ppm - Erde irreversibel geschädigt