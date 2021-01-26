GCC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.01.2021, 23:41 | 45 | 0 | 0 26.01.2021, 23:41 | CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

FY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS U.S. cement volumes grew 5%, excluding oil well cement. Total cement volumes decreased 3%, while concrete volumes increased 4.3%

Mexico sales increased 8% in local currency as cement volumes increased 3.3%. Mexico sales decreased 3% in U.S. dollars

Consolidated net sales totaled US$937.8 million for the full year

EBITDA increased 5.6% to US$308.3 million with a 32.9% EBITDA margin and a 160 basis-point increase

Free cash flow totaled US$250.6 million with an 81.3% conversion rate from EBITDA

Cash and equivalents reached a record high US$562 million

Earnings per share increased 11.5% year-on-year to US$0.3913

Cost-and-expense reduction plan amounted to US$24.3 million in savings

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.24x as of December 2020

A dividend of Ps. 0.94 per share was declared in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, representing a 15% year-on-year increase

A long-term agreement was signed with an energy provider to supply wind power to Rapid City’s cement plant, covering approximately 50% of the electricity consumed at the plant

Q4 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Mexico cement volumes increased 13.5%

Consolidated net sales increased 1.7%, to US$232.5 million

EBITDA decreased 5.9% to US$81.3 million, with a 35.0% EBITDA margin; a 280 basis-point decrease

Free cash flow totaled US$99.6 million, with a 122.5% conversion rate from EBITDA

Earnings per share decreased 29% year-on-year, to US$0.0831

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars) Q4 20 Q4 19 Q4 20 vs. Q4 19 2020 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Net sales 232.5 228.6 1.7 % 937.8 934.1 0.4 % Operating income before other expenses, net 56.7 60.4 -6.1 % 211.3 183.6 15.1 % EBITDA* 81.3 86.4 -5.9 % 308.3 292.0 5.6 % EBITDA margin 35.0 % 37.8 % 32.9 % 31.3 % Free cash flow** 99.6 82.9 20.1 % 250.6 137.9 81.8 % Net income 27.5 39.0 -29.4 % 129.7 116.7 11.1 % Earnings per share (US$)*** 0.0831 0.1171 -29.0 % 0.3913 0.3510 11.5 % *EBITDA: operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Kohlendioxid





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer