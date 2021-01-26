AMC Networks Inc. Announces Full Redemption of 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 and $600 Million Partial Redemption of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:AMCX) today announced that it has given notice of its intention to redeem the remaining $400 million outstanding principal amount of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP Number 00164V AC7) (the “2022 Notes”) and $600 million of the outstanding $1 billion principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Number 00164V AD5) (the “2024 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “Notes”) on February 26, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The 2022 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes and the 2024 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 102.500% of the principal amount of the 2024 Notes to be redeemed, in each case, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.



AMC Networks has instructed U.S. Bank National Association, as the trustee for the Notes (the “Trustee”), to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on January 26, 2021. Copies of the applicable notice of redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for the redemption of the Notes may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association by calling 1(800)-934-6802.