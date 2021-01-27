 

Origin Gold Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (TSX-V: OIC) (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed auditors from Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP (“Raymond”) to McGovern Hurley LLP (“McGovern”), effective January 20, 2021. At the request of the Company, Raymond has resigned as of the effective date of January 20, 2021. McGovern has been appointed as the successor auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 (“NI 51‐102”), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from both Raymond and McGovern, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51‐102) between Raymond and the Company.

About Origin Gold

Origin Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO
Phone: (57) 312 350 5864
Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

Cautionary statements

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




