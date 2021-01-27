 

TC PipeLines, LP Announces Record Date and Meeting Date for Special Meeting of Unitholders and Mailing of Proxy Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021   

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) (“TC PipeLines” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it has established a record date of January 15, 2021 and a meeting date of February 26, 2021, for a special meeting of its common unitholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the well-being of the Partnership’s common unitholders, the special meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only via live webcast.

At the special meeting, TC PipeLines common unitholders will vote on a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of December 14, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Partnership, TC Energy Corporation (“TC Energy”) and their respective affiliates, pursuant to which an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of TC Energy will merge with and into TC PipeLines such that TC PipeLines will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of TC Energy. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, approval of the Merger Agreement requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding TC PipeLines common units entitled to vote at the special meeting.

TC PipeLines also announced today that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the special meeting. TC PipeLines common unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of the special meeting and to vote at the special meeting. TC PipeLines expects to commence mailing the definitive proxy statement and other related proxy materials on or about January 28, 2021 to TC PipeLines common unitholders.

Subject to satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including receipt of the requisite unitholder approval, the parties currently expect to close the transaction during the first quarter of 2021.

Upon closing of the transaction, TC PipeLines will be an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of TC Energy and will cease to be a publicly held partnership.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

