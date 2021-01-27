First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 were impacted by balance sheet and retail optimization strategies, as well as income tax benefits. For the full year 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic"), including governmental responses to it, impacted performance, resulting in higher provision for loan losses, as well as lower net interest and noninterest income. In addition, securities gains impacted the full year of 2020. Reported results for all periods were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Net income applicable to common shares for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $37.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to $23.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and $51.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year of 2020, the Company reported net income applicable to common shares of $97.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted common share, compared to $198.1 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

SELECT FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Generated EPS of $0.33, up 57% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reflective of lower credit costs, higher revenues, and income tax benefits; down 30% from the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic and optimization costs. EPS, adjusted (1) of $0.43, up 30% from the third quarter of 2020 and down 16% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Reported pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted (1) of $79 million, up 10% compared to third quarter 2020 due to: Net interest income of $148 million at a net margin of 3.14%, up 4% and 19 basis points ("bps"), respectively, reflective of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness. Fee-based revenues up 10% due to record wealth management fees and record mortgage banking income.

Stable credit performance compared to the third quarter of 2020, risk rating migration as expected: Net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") of 0.12%, down 14 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") and PPP loans. Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") of 1.67% of total loans, consistent with the prior quarter. Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total loans plus foreclosed assets of 1.11%, consistent with the prior quarter.

Grew loans to nearly $14 billion, up 4% and 9% from the prior quarter and prior year, excluding PPP.

Generated 118 basis points of total capital during 2020, ending the year at 14.14% of risk-weighted assets, benefiting from the issuance of $230.5 million of 7.0% fixed rate preferred stock.



"The best of First Midwest has been on display in what has been an unprecedented and turbulent period for our country," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "While the year's financial performance was impacted by the severe economic conditions caused by both the rapid onset and the magnitude of the pandemic, I am extremely proud of our 2,100 colleagues, who represent First Midwest each day. Amid the demands of a global health crisis, they were able to be agile, resilient and successfully pivot within our dramatically changed operating environment, working tirelessly to help support our clients, communities, and each other."

Mr. Scudder continued, "Importantly, earnings momentum for the quarter showed continued improvement, reflecting higher revenue, lower credit costs and controlled expenses. The quarter also saw the benefit of efforts undertaken to better position our balance sheet and efficiently manage our business to navigate today's low rate environment."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "As we look forward, we expect economic recovery to continue in 2021, complemented by COVID-19 vaccinations and execution of the federal government's fiscal policy. As these unfold, we remain centered on our collective drive to help our clients achieve financial success. While challenges certainly remain, times such as these also present an opportunity to build on that drive, leveraging our financial strength to best serve the needs of our clients and communities, as well as grow and enhance the value of our franchise."

OPTIMIZATION STRATEGIES

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company initiated certain actions that include optimizing its retail branch network and delivery model through the consolidation of 17 branches, or approximately 15% of its branch network, in early 2021. These actions reflect First Midwest's commitment to best meet the evolving needs and preferences of its clients and resulted in pre-tax costs of $18.4 million and $1.5 million for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. These costs are associated with valuation adjustments related to locations identified for closure due to their close proximity to another branch, modernization of our ATM network, advisory fees, employee severance, and other expenses associated with locations identified for closure. These costs are recorded within optimization costs within noninterest expense and are expected to be earned back in approximately 2 years.

During the fourth and third quarters of 2020, the Company terminated longer term interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $510 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, as well as reduced a portion of the borrowed funds related to the terminated swaps. As a result of these transactions, $17.6 million and $14.3 million of pre-tax losses on swap terminations were recorded within noninterest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. For the third quarter of 2020, the loss was offset by $14.3 million of pre-tax securities gains. In addition, the Company purchased high quality 1-4 family mortgages of approximately $600 million, net during the fourth quarter of 2020 to reallocate securities cash flows into higher yielding assets and utilize excess liquidity. These actions are expected to positively impact future net interest income along with reducing higher levels of excess liquidity.

(1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets Other interest-earning assets $ 1,244,999 $ 930 0.30 $ 1,234,948 $ 799 0.26 $ 204,001 $ 1,223 2.38 Securities(1) 3,164,310 17,051 2.16 3,291,724 19,721 2.40 2,893,856 19,989 2.76 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and

Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 123,287 1,342 4.35 150,033 976 2.60 117,994 881 2.99 Loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 13,335,154 126,474 3.77 13,558,857 131,680 3.86 12,753,436 155,863 4.85 PPP loans(1) 1,013,511 15,195 5.96 1,194,808 7,001 2.33 — — — Total Loans(1) 14,348,665 141,669 3.93 14,753,665 138,681 3.74 12,753,436 155,863 4.85 Total interest-earning assets(1) 18,881,261 160,992 3.39 19,430,370 160,177 3.28 15,969,287 177,956 4.43 Cash and due from banks 252,268 284,730 241,616 Allowance for loan losses (246,278 ) (243,667 ) (112,623 ) Other assets 1,995,074 2,055,262 1,790,878 Total assets $ 20,882,325 $ 21,526,695 $ 17,889,158

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Savings deposits $ 2,436,930 109 0.02 $ 2,342,355 104 0.02 $ 2,044,386 220 0.04 NOW accounts 2,774,989 277 0.04 2,744,034 307 0.04 2,291,667 2,172 0.38 Money market deposits 2,923,881 694 0.09 2,781,666 724 0.10 2,178,518 3,980 0.72 Time deposits 2,047,260 3,131 0.61 2,302,019 5,702 0.99 3,033,903 13,554 1.77 Borrowed funds 1,661,731 4,158 1.00 2,436,922 6,021 0.98 1,559,326 4,579 1.17 Senior and subordinated debt 234,669 3,482 5.90 234,464 3,498 5.94 233,848 3,740 6.35 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,079,460 11,851 0.39 12,841,460 16,356 0.51 11,341,648 28,245 0.99 Demand deposits 5,753,600 5,631,355 3,862,157 Total funding sources 17,833,060 0.26 18,472,815 0.35 15,203,805 0.74 Other liabilities 373,854 378,786 326,156 Stockholders' equity 2,675,411 2,675,094 2,359,197 Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 20,882,325 $ 21,526,695 $ 17,889,158 Tax-equivalent net interest

income/margin(1) 149,141 3.14 143,821 2.95 149,711 3.72 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,030 ) (1,092 ) (1,352 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(1) $ 148,111 $ 142,729 $ 148,359 Impact of acquired loan accretion(1) $ 7,603 0.16 $ 7,960 0.16 $ 9,657 0.24 Tax-equivalent net interest income/

margin, adjusted(1) $ 141,538 2.98 $ 135,861 2.79 $ 140,054 3.48





(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 3.8% from the third quarter of 2020 and was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income compared to both prior periods was impacted by an increase in interest income and fees on PPP loans and lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower yields on loans and securities. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income was also impacted by growth in loans and securities as well as the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Park Bank transaction that closed in the first quarter of 2020.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $7.6 million, $8.0 million, and $9.7 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020, the third quarter of 2020, and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.14%, increasing by 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and decreasing 58 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.98%, up 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and down 50 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. Compared to the third quarter of 2020 tax-equivalent net interest margin increased primarily due to accelerated income due to the forgiveness of approximately $410 million of PPP loans partly offset by lower cost of funds and lower yields on loans. Tax equivalent net interest income decreased compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, as well as a higher balance of other interest earnings assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by lower cost of funds and higher yields on PPP loans.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total average interest-earning assets decreased by $549.1 million from the third quarter of 2020 and increased $2.9 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from a decrease in average loans and securities, while the increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by PPP loans, a higher balance of other interest-earning assets, and interest-earning assets acquired in the Park Bank transaction.

Total average funding sources for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $639.8 million from the third quarter of 2020 and increased $2.6 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from lower levels of borrowed funds. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the increase was driven primarily by deposit growth due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli, as well as deposits assumed in the Park Bank transaction.

Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31, 2020

Percent Change From December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Wealth management fees $ 13,548 $ 12,837 $ 12,484 5.5 8.5 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,811 10,342 12,664 4.5 (14.6 ) Mortgage banking income 9,191 6,659 4,134 38.0 122.3 Card-based fees, net 4,530 4,472 4,512 1.3 0.4 Capital market products income 659 886 6,337 (25.6 ) (89.6 ) Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,993 2,823 2,946 6.0 1.6 Total fee-based revenues 41,732 38,019 43,077 9.8 (3.1 ) Other income 3,550 2,523 3,419 40.7 3.8 Swap termination costs (17,567 ) (14,285 ) — 23.0 N/M Net securities gains — 14,328 — (100.0 ) N/M Total noninterest income $ 27,715 $ 40,585 $ 46,496 (31.7 ) (40.4 )

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $27.7 million was down by 31.7% and 40.4% from the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of swap termination costs and net securities gains, total noninterest income of $45.3 million increased 11.7% and decreased 2.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Record wealth management fees resulted from a higher market environment and continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers compared to both prior periods. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted from the impact of lower transaction volumes due to the pandemic.

Record mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2020 resulted from sales of $275.6 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $251.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $173.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased compared to both prior periods due to increases in market pricing on sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans.

Capital market products income decreased compared to both prior periods as a result of continuing lower levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions. Other income increased compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher fair value adjustments on equity securities as a result of the higher market environment and benefit settlements on bank-owned life insurance.

During the fourth and third quarters of 2020, the Company terminated longer term interest rate swaps with notional amounts of $510 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, due to excess liquidity and in response to market conditions. As a result of these transactions, $17.6 million and $14.3 million of pre-tax losses on swap terminations were recorded in the same periods, respectively. At the same time as the swap terminations during the third quarter of 2020, the Company liquidated $160 million of securities, which resulted in $14.3 million of pre-tax securities gains to fully offset the loss on swap terminations.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31, 2020

Percent Change From December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 55,950 $ 53,385 $ 53,043 4.8 5.5 Retirement and other employee benefits 10,430 11,349 9,930 (8.1 ) 5.0 Total salaries and employee benefits 66,380 64,734 62,973 2.5 5.4 Net occupancy and equipment expense(1) 14,002 13,736 12,940 1.9 8.2 Technology and related costs(1) 11,005 10,416 7,429 5.7 48.1 Professional services(1) 8,424 7,325 10,949 15.0 (23.1 ) Advertising and promotions 1,850 2,688 2,896 (31.2 ) (36.1 ) Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense 106 544 1,080 (80.5 ) (90.2 ) Other expenses 12,851 12,374 13,000 3.9 (1.1 ) Optimization costs 1,493 18,376 — (91.9 ) 100.0 Acquisition and integration related expenses 1,860 881 5,258 111.1 (64.6 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs — — 223 — (100.0 ) Total noninterest expense $ 117,971 $ 131,074 $ 116,748 (10.0 ) 1.0 Optimization costs (1,493 ) (18,376 ) — (91.9 ) (100.0 ) Acquisition and integration related expenses (1,860 ) (881 ) (5,258 ) 111.1 (64.6 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs — — (223 ) — (100.0 ) Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2) $ 114,618 $ 111,817 $ 111,267 2.5 3.0





(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 10.0% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 1.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the fourth and third quarters of 2020 were impacted by optimization costs and the fourth quarter of 2019 was impacted by costs related to our Delivering Excellence initiative. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $114.6 million, up 2.5% and 3.0% from the third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans was 2.29% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 5% and down 7% from the third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Park transaction completed in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, technology and related costs, and other expenses.

The increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to the third quarter was driven primarily by higher compensation accruals and equity compensation valuations. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven by merit increases, partially offset by lower compensation accruals. In addition, salaries and employee benefits compared to both prior periods was impacted by higher commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market and higher levels of deferred loan salaries. Occupancy and equipment costs increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to expenses resulting from the pandemic. Technology and related costs compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was impacted by investments in technology, including the origination of PPP loans. Professional services for the fourth quarter of 2019 were elevated due to process enhancements and services associated with organizational growth. Advertising and promotions expense decreased compared to both prior periods due to the timing of certain costs related to marketing campaigns. The decrease in net OREO expense compared to both prior periods was due mainly to sales of properties at gains.

Optimization costs of $1.5 million and $18.4 million for the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2020, respectively, primarily include valuation adjustments related to locations identified for closure, modernization of our ATM network, advisory fees, employee severance, and other expenses associated with locations identified for closure.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for all periods resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank. In addition, acquisition and integration related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 also resulted from the acquisition of Bridgeview, which closed in the second quarter of 2019.

INCOME TAXES

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.1% compared to 23.9% for both the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased compared to both prior periods due primarily to $3.6 million of income tax benefits resulting from deferred tax asset adjustments, as well as the finalization of the prior year returns and the expiration of the statute of limitations on uncertain tax positions.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2020

Percent Change From December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Commercial and industrial $ 4,578,254 $ 4,635,571 $ 4,481,525 (1.2 ) 2.2 Agricultural 364,038 377,466 405,616 (3.6 ) (10.3 ) Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,861,768 1,950,406 1,848,718 (4.5 ) 0.7 Multi-family 872,813 868,293 856,553 0.5 1.9 Construction 612,611 631,607 593,093 (3.0 ) 3.3 Other commercial real estate 1,481,976 1,452,994 1,383,708 2.0 7.1 Total commercial real estate 4,829,168 4,903,300 4,682,072 (1.5 ) 3.1 Total corporate loans, excluding PPP

loans 9,771,460 9,916,337 9,569,213 (1.5 ) 2.1 PPP loans 785,563 1,196,538 — (34.3 ) N/M Total corporate loans 10,557,023 11,112,875 9,569,213 (5.0 ) 10.3 Home equity 761,725 827,746 851,454 (8.0 ) (10.5 ) 1-4 family mortgages 3,022,413 2,287,555 1,927,078 32.1 56.8 Installment 410,071 425,012 492,585 (3.5 ) (16.8 ) Total consumer loans 4,194,209 3,540,313 3,271,117 18.5 28.2 Total loans $ 14,751,232 $ 14,653,188 $ 12,840,330 0.7 14.9

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total loans includes loans originated under the PPP loan program beginning in the second quarter of 2020, which totaled $785.6 million and $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding these loans, total loans grew by 3.8% from September 30, 2020 and 8.8% from December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans and loans acquired in the Park Bank transaction in the first quarter of 2020, total loans grew by 2.5% from December 31, 2019. Compared to December 31, 2019, corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, were impacted by lower production and line usage and higher paydowns due to current economic conditions as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Production increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020; however, this continued to be more than offset by excess borrower liquidity and paydowns as a result of the pandemic.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of high-quality 1-4 family mortgages, as well as organic growth.

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2020

Percent Change From December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Allowance for credit losses ACL, excluding PCD loans $ 215,915 $ 209,988 $ 109,222 2.8 97.7 PCD loan ACL 31,127 36,885 — (15.6 ) 100.0 Total ACL $ 247,042 $ 246,873 $ 109,222 0.1 126.2 Provision for credit losses $ 10,507 $ 15,927 $ 9,594 (34.0 ) 9.5 ACL to total loans(1) 1.67 % 1.68 % 0.85 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2) 1.77 % 1.83 % 0.85 % ACL to non-accrual loans 173.33 % 171.95 % 132.76 %





(1) Prior to the adoption of the current expected credit losses accounting standard ("CECL") on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. (2) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.﻿

The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which impacted both the level of ACL as well as other asset quality metrics due to the change in accounting for acquired PCD loans. In addition, the Company participated in the PPP program, resulting in $1.2 billion of loans originated in the second and third quarters of 2020 with a total outstanding balance of $785.6 million as of December 31, 2020 that are expected to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As a result, certain metrics are presented excluding PCD and PPP loans to provide comparability to prior periods.

The ACL was $247.0 million or 1.67% of total loans as of December 31, 2020, consistent with September 30, 2020 and increasing $137.8 million compared to December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.77% as of December 31, 2020, down from 1.83% and up from 0.85% as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The decrease from September 30, 2020 reflects net charge-offs on PCD loans that previously had an ACL established upon acquisition. Compared to December 31, 2019, the increase in ACL is a result of the adoption of the CECL accounting standard, the Park Bank acquisition, as well as additional ACL established as a result of the pandemic.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2020

Percent Change From December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Asset quality Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2) $ 109,957 $ 103,582 $ 82,269 6.2 33.7 Non-accrual PCD loans(1) 32,568 39,990 — (18.6 ) N/M Non-accrual loans 142,525 143,572 82,269 (0.7 ) 73.2 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing

interest(1) 4,395 3,781 5,001 16.2 (12.1 ) Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs") 146,920 147,353 87,270 (0.3 ) 68.4 Accruing troubled debt restructurings

("TDRs") 813 841 1,233 (3.3 ) (34.1 ) Foreclosed assets(3) 16,671 15,299 20,458 9.0 (18.5 ) Total NPAs $ 164,404 $ 163,493 $ 108,961 0.6 50.9 30-89 days past due loans(1) $ 40,656 $ 21,551 $ 31,958 88.7 27.2 Special mention loans(4) $ 409,083 $ 395,295 $ 188,703 3.5 116.8 Substandard loans(4) 357,219 311,430 188,811 14.7 89.2 Total performing loans classified as

substandard and special mention(4) $ 766,302 $ 706,725 $ 377,514 8.4 103.0 Non-accrual loans to total loans: Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.64 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding

PPP loans(1)(2)(5) 1.02 % 1.07 % 0.64 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(5) 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.64 % Non-performing loans to total loans: NPLs to total loans 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.68 % NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(5) 1.05 % 1.10 % 0.68 % NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP

loans(1)(2)(5) 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets: NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets 1.11 % 1.11 % 0.85 % NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,

excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(5) 1.18 % 1.21 % 0.85 % NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(5) 0.96 % 0.93 % 0.85 % Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans: Performing loans classified as substandard and

special mention to corporate loans(4) 7.26 % 6.36 % 3.95 % Performing loans classified as substandard and

special mention to corporate loans, excluding

PPP loans(4)(5) 7.84 % 7.13 % 3.95 %

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due loan totals. In addition, PCI loans with an accretable yield were excluded from non-accrual loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals. In addition, an ACL is established as of the acquisition date or upon the adoption of CECL for loans previously classified as PCI, as PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. (4) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs. (5) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NPAs represented 1.11% of total loans and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.11% and 0.85% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.96% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.93% at September 30, 2020 and 0.85% at December 31, 2019, reflective of normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis.

Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention increased to $766.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 up from $706.7 million and $377.5 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. This increase is a result of the pandemic's impact on certain borrowers primarily focused in elevated risk sectors that the Company has determined require additional monitoring. These loans exhibit potential or well-defined weaknesses but continue to accrue interest because they are well secured, and collection of principal and interest is expected.

Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31,

2020 % of

Total September 30,

2020 % of

Total December 31,

2019 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs(1) Commercial and industrial $ 3,536 33.6 $ 5,470 34.7 $ 6,799 64.2 Agricultural 1,779 16.9 265 1.7 15 0.1 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,701 16.1 1,339 8.5 256 2.4 Multi-family 19 0.2 — — (439 ) (4.1 ) Construction 140 1.3 4,889 31.1 3 — Other commercial real estate 916 8.7 1,753 11.1 13 0.1 Consumer 2,448 23.2 2,027 12.9 3,953 37.3 Total net loan charge-offs $ 10,539 100.0 $ 15,743 100.0 $ 10,600 100.0 Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2)(3) (6,488 ) 61.6 (6,923 ) 44.0 — N/A Total NCOs, excluding PCD

loans(2)(3) $ 4,051 $ 8,820 $ 10,600 Total recoveries included above $ 2,588 $ 1,795 $ 2,135 Quarter-to-Date(1)(4): Net charge-offs to average loans 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.33 % Net charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(3)(5) 0.31 % 0.46 % 0.33 % Net charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5) 0.12 % 0.26 % 0.33 % Year-to-Date(1)(4): Net charge-offs to average loans 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.31 % Net charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(3)(5) 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.31 % Net charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5) 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.31 %

N/A – Not applicable.

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries. (2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on PCD loans, including those previously identified as PCI, is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. (3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented. (5) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized, were 0.29% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.42% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding charge-offs on PCD and PPP loans on this metric, NCOs to average loans was 0.12% for the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 0.26% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.36% compared to 0.31% for the same period in 2019. Excluding charge-offs on PCD and PPP loans on this metric for 2020, NCOs to average loans was 0.24% for 2020.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Average for Quarters Ended December 31, 2020

Percent Change From December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Demand deposits $ 5,753,600 $ 5,631,355 $ 3,862,157 2.2 49.0 Savings deposits 2,436,930 2,342,355 2,044,386 4.0 19.2 NOW accounts 2,774,989 2,744,034 2,291,667 1.1 21.1 Money market accounts 2,923,881 2,781,666 2,178,518 5.1 34.2 Core deposits 13,889,400 13,499,410 10,376,728 2.9 33.9 Time deposits 2,047,260 2,302,019 3,033,903 (11.1 ) (32.5 ) Total deposits $ 15,936,660 $ 15,801,429 $ 13,410,631 0.9 18.8

Total average deposits were $15.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, up modestly from the third quarter of 2020 and up 18.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The rise in total average deposits compared to both prior periods was impacted by higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase in total average deposits was partially offset by seasonal outflows of municipal deposits. In addition, the increase in total average deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was also driven by deposits assumed in the Park Bank transaction during the first quarter of 2020.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

As of December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.14 % 14.06 % 12.96 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.55 % 11.48 % 10.52 % Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.06 % 9.97 % 10.52 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.91 % 8.50 % 8.81 % Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.67 % 7.43 % 8.81 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans 7.98 % 7.90 % 8.81 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 7.54 % 7.30 % 8.82 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding

PPP loans 7.85 % 7.77 % 8.82 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.93 % 9.84 % 10.51 %





(1) ﻿

These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance. (2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Total and Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratios increased compared to all prior periods primarily as a result of retained earnings and the mix of risk-weighted assets. Compared to December 31, 2019, total and Tier 1 capital ratios also benefited from the issuance of preferred stock. In addition, compared to December 31, 2019, all capital ratios were impacted by the approximately 50 basis point decrease due to the Park Bank acquisition, 15 basis point decrease due to stock repurchases, and the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted and average assets. The Company elected the five year CECL transition relief for regulatory capital, which retained approximately 30 basis points of CET1 and tier 1 capital at December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2020, which is consistent with third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. This dividend represents the 152nd consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2021, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit allowances or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced or completed transactions, growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions, and the continued effects of the pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity, capital, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the pandemic, and the pandemic's continued effects on our business, operations and employees, as well as on our clients and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include swap termination costs (fourth and third quarters of 2020), income tax benefits (fourth quarter of 2020), optimization costs (fourth and third quarters of 2020), acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities gains (losses) (third and first quarters of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). In addition, net OREO expense is excluded from the calculation of the efficiency ratio. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for loan losses, and the certain significant transactions listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes optimization costs, acquisition and integration related expenses, and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are expected to be forgiven by the SBA if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About the Company

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 196,364 $ 254,212 $ 304,445 $ 252,138 $ 214,894 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 920,880 936,528 637,856 229,474 84,327 Equity securities, at fair value 76,404 55,021 43,954 40,098 42,136 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,096,408 3,279,884 3,435,862 3,382,865 2,873,386 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 12,071 22,193 19,628 19,825 21,997 FHLB and FRB stock 117,420 138,120 148,512 154,357 115,409 Loans: Commercial and industrial 4,578,254 4,635,571 4,789,556 5,064,295 4,481,525 Agricultural 364,038 377,466 381,124 393,063 405,616 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,861,768 1,950,406 2,020,318 2,092,097 1,848,718 Multi-family 872,813 868,293 874,861 918,944 856,553 Construction 612,611 631,607 687,063 661,363 593,093 Other commercial real estate 1,481,976 1,452,994 1,475,937 1,415,892 1,383,708 PPP loans 785,563 1,196,538 1,179,403 — — Home equity 761,725 827,746 892,867 973,658 851,454 1-4 family mortgages 3,022,413 2,287,555 2,175,322 1,957,037 1,927,078 Installment 410,071 425,012 457,207 488,668 492,585 Total loans 14,751,232 14,653,188 14,933,658 13,965,017 12,840,330 Allowance for loan losses (239,017 ) (239,048 ) (240,052 ) (219,948 ) (108,022 ) Net loans 14,512,215 14,414,140 14,693,606 13,745,069 12,732,308 OREO 8,253 6,552 9,947 9,814 8,750 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 132,045 132,267 143,001 145,844 147,996 Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 301,101 300,429 299,649 298,827 296,351 Goodwill and other intangible assets 932,764 935,801 940,182 935,241 875,262 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 532,753 612,996 568,239 539,748 437,581 Total assets $ 20,838,678 $ 21,088,143 $ 21,244,881 $ 19,753,300 $ 17,850,397 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,797,899 $ 5,555,735 $ 5,602,016 $ 4,222,523 $ 3,802,422 Interest-bearing deposits 10,214,565 10,215,838 10,055,640 9,876,427 9,448,856 Total deposits 16,012,464 15,771,573 15,657,656 14,098,950 13,251,278 Borrowed funds 1,546,414 1,957,180 2,305,195 2,648,210 1,658,758 Senior and subordinated debt 234,768 234,563 234,358 234,153 233,948 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 355,026 460,656 391,461 336,280 335,620 Stockholders' equity 2,690,006 2,664,171 2,656,211 2,435,707 2,370,793 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,838,678 $ 21,088,143 $ 21,244,881 $ 19,753,300 $ 17,850,397 Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,663,627 $ 2,638,422 $ 2,627,484 $ 2,400,384 $ 2,372,747 Stockholders' equity, common 2,459,506 2,433,671 2,425,711 2,435,707 2,370,793





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income Statement Interest income $ 159,962 $ 159,085 $ 162,044 $ 170,227 $ 176,604 $ 651,318 $ 698,739 Interest expense 11,851 16,356 16,810 26,652 28,245 71,669 110,257 Net interest income 148,111 142,729 145,234 143,575 148,359 579,649 588,482 Provision for loan losses 10,507 15,927 32,649 39,532 9,594 98,615 44,027 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 137,604 126,802 112,585 104,043 138,765 481,034 544,455 Noninterest Income Wealth management fees 13,548 12,837 11,942 12,361 12,484 50,688 48,337 Service charges on deposit

accounts 10,811 10,342 9,125 11,781 12,664 42,059 49,424 Mortgage banking income 9,191 6,659 3,477 1,788 4,134 21,115 10,105 Card-based fees, net 4,530 4,472 3,180 3,968 4,512 16,150 18,133 Capital market products

income 659 886 694 4,722 6,337 6,961 13,931 Other service charges,

commissions, and fees 2,993 2,823 2,078 2,682 2,946 10,576 11,363 Total fee-based revenues 41,732 38,019 30,496 37,302 43,077 147,549 151,293 Other income 3,550 2,523 2,495 3,065 3,419 11,633 11,586 Swap termination costs (17,567 ) (14,285 ) — — — (31,852 ) — Net securities gains (losses) — 14,328 — (1,005 ) — 13,323 — Total noninterest

income 27,715 40,585 32,991 39,362 46,496 140,653 162,879 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages 55,950 53,385 52,592 49,990 53,043 211,917 197,640 Retirement and other

employee benefits 10,430 11,349 11,080 12,869 9,930 45,728 42,879 Total salaries and

employee benefits 66,380 64,734 63,672 62,859 62,973 257,645 240,519 Net occupancy and

equipment expense 14,002 13,736 15,116 14,227 12,940 57,081 51,818 Technology and related costs 11,005 10,416 9,853 8,548 7,429 39,822 27,787 Professional services 8,424 7,325 8,880 10,390 10,949 35,019 36,428 Advertising and promotions 1,850 2,688 2,810 2,761 2,896 10,109 11,561 Net OREO expense 106 544 126 420 1,080 1,196 2,436 Other expenses 12,851 12,374 14,624 12,654 13,000 52,503 47,829 Optimization costs 1,493 18,376 — — — 19,869 — Acquisition and integration related expenses 1,860 881 5,249 5,472 5,258 13,462 21,860 Delivering Excellence

implementation costs — — — — 223 — 1,157 Total noninterest expense 117,971 131,074 120,330 117,331 116,748 486,706 441,395 Income before income

tax expense 47,348 36,313 25,246 26,074 68,513 134,981 265,939 Income tax expense 5,743 8,690 6,182 6,468 16,392 27,083 66,201 Net income $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 19,064 $ 19,606 $ 52,121 $ 107,898 $ 199,738 Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (1,037 ) — — (9,104 ) — Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares (369 ) (236 ) (187 ) (192 ) (424 ) (984 ) (1,681 ) Net income applicable to

common shares $ 37,202 $ 23,354 $ 17,840 $ 19,414 $ 51,697 $ 97,810 $ 198,057 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) 49,253 37,765 21,777 24,272 55,807 133,067 215,317

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 EPS Basic EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.87 $ 1.83 Diluted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.87 $ 1.82 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.51 $ 1.18 $ 1.98 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 21.52 $ 21.29 $ 21.23 $ 21.33 $ 21.56 $ 21.52 $ 21.56 Tangible book value $ 13.36 $ 13.11 $ 13.00 $ 13.14 $ 13.60 $ 13.36 $ 13.60 Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.54 Closing price at period end $ 15.92 $ 10.78 $ 13.35 $ 13.24 $ 23.06 $ 15.92 $ 23.06 Closing price to book value 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.6 1.1 0.7 1.1 Period end shares outstanding 114,296 114,293 114,276 114,213 109,972 114,296 109,972 Period end treasury shares 11,071 11,067 11,079 11,136 10,443 11,071 10,443 Common dividends $ 16,017 $ 16,011 $ 16,015 $ 16,002 $ 15,404 $ 64,045 $ 59,150 Dividend payout ratio 42.42 % 66.67 % 87.50 % 77.78 % 29.79 % 64.37 % 29.51 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 32.56 % 42.42 % 73.68 % 63.64 % 27.45 % 47.46 % 27.27 % Key Ratios/Data Return on average common

equity(2) 6.05 % 3.80 % 2.94 % 3.23 % 8.69 % 4.01 % 8.74 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 8.01 % 6.15 % 3.58 % 4.04 % 9.38 % 5.46 % 9.50 % Return on average tangible

common equity(1)(2) 10.35 % 6.73 % 5.32 % 5.66 % 14.37 % 7.02 % 14.50 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 13.53 % 10.53 % 6.37 % 6.94 % 15.47 % 9.36 % 15.71 % Return on average assets(2) 0.79 % 0.51 % 0.37 % 0.43 % 1.16 % 0.53 % 1.17 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.02 % 0.78 % 0.44 % 0.53 % 1.25 % 0.70 % 1.28 % Loans to deposits 92.12 % 92.91 % 95.38 % 99.05 % 96.90 % 92.12 % 96.90 % Efficiency ratio(1) 58.90 % 60.36 % 64.08 % 60.21 % 56.16 % 60.84 % 55.00 % Net interest margin(2)(3) 3.14 % 2.95 % 3.13 % 3.54 % 3.72 % 3.18 % 3.90 % Yield on average interest-earning

assets(2)(3) 3.39 % 3.28 % 3.49 % 4.19 % 4.43 % 3.57 % 4.63 % Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.69 % 0.74 % 0.41 % 0.76 % Noninterest expense to average

assets(2) 2.25 % 2.42 % 2.32 % 2.56 % 2.59 % 2.38 % 2.60 % Noninterest expense, adjusted to

average assets, excluding PPP

loans(1)(2) 2.29 % 2.19 % 2.32 % 2.44 % 2.47 % 2.31 % 2.46 % Effective income tax rate 12.13 % 23.93 % 24.49 % 24.81 % 23.93 % 20.06 % 24.89 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 14.14 % 14.06 % 13.70 % 12.00 % 12.96 % 14.14 % 12.96 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 11.55 % 11.48 % 11.19 % 9.64 % 10.52 % 11.55 % 10.52 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.06 % 9.97 % 9.70 % 9.64 % 10.52 % 10.06 % 10.52 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.91 % 8.50 % 8.70 % 8.60 % 8.81 % 8.91 % 8.81 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 7.67 % 7.43 % 7.32 % 7.97 % 8.81 % 7.67 % 8.81 % Tangible common equity,

excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets(1) 7.54 % 7.30 % 7.17 % 7.79 % 8.82 % 7.54 % 8.82 % Tangible common equity to risk-

weighted assets(1) 9.93 % 9.84 % 9.61 % 9.63 % 10.51 % 9.93 % 10.51 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Asset quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 38,314 $ 40,781 $ 19,475 $ 24,944 $ 29,995 $ 38,314 $ 29,995 Agricultural 10,719 13,293 8,494 5,823 5,954 10,719 5,954 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 27,382 26,406 26,342 26,107 25,857 27,382 25,857 Multi-family 1,670 1,547 2,132 2,688 2,697 1,670 2,697 Construction 1,155 2,977 18,640 18,764 152 1,155 152 Other commercial real estate 15,219 4,690 5,304 4,562 4,729 15,219 4,729 Consumer 15,498 13,888 13,657 14,761 12,885 15,498 12,885 Non-accrual, excluding PCD

loans 109,957 103,582 94,044 97,649 82,269 109,957 82,269 Non-accrual PCD loans 32,568 39,990 45,116 48,950 — 32,568 — Total non-accrual loans 142,525 143,572 139,160 146,599 82,269 142,525 82,269 90 days or more past due loans,

still accruing interest 4,395 3,781 3,241 5,052 5,001 4,395 5,001 Total NPLs 146,920 147,353 142,401 151,651 87,270 146,920 87,270 Accruing TDRs 813 841 1,201 1,216 1,233 813 1,233 Foreclosed assets(5) 16,671 15,299 19,024 21,027 20,458 16,671 20,458 Total NPAs $ 164,404 $ 163,493 $ 162,626 $ 173,894 $ 108,961 $ 164,404 $ 108,961 30-89 days past due loans $ 40,656 $ 21,551 $ 36,342 $ 81,127 $ 31,958 $ 40,656 $ 31,958 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 239,017 $ 239,048 $ 240,052 $ 219,948 $ 108,022 $ 239,017 $ 108,022 Reserve for unfunded

commitments 8,025 7,825 7,625 6,753 1,200 8,025 1,200 Total ACL $ 247,042 $ 246,873 $ 247,677 $ 226,701 $ 109,222 $ 247,042 $ 109,222 Provision for loan losses $ 10,507 $ 15,927 $ 32,649 $ 39,532 $ 9,594 $ 98,615 $ 44,027 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 3,536 $ 5,470 $ 4,735 $ 4,680 $ 6,799 $ 18,421 $ 21,992 Agricultural 1,779 265 118 1,227 15 3,389 1,201 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,701 1,339 3,086 329 256 6,455 2,547 Multi-family 19 — 9 5 (439 ) 33 (138 ) Construction 140 4,889 798 1,808 3 7,635 (9 ) Other commercial real estate 916 1,753 19 164 13 2,852 443 Consumer 2,448 2,027 4,158 3,901 3,953 12,534 12,188 Total NCOs $ 10,539 $ 15,743 $ 12,923 $ 12,114 $ 10,600 $ 51,319 $ 38,224 Less: NCOs on PCD loans (6,488 ) (6,923 ) (3,833 ) (1,720 ) — (18,964 ) — Total NCOs, excluding PCD

loans $ 4,051 $ 8,820 $ 9,090 $ 10,394 $ 10,600 $ 32,355 $ 38,224 Total recoveries included above $ 2,588 $ 1,795 $ 1,311 $ 1,816 $ 2,153 $ 7,510 $ 7,984 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention Special mention loans(8) $ 409,083 $ 395,295 $ 256,373 $ 240,826 $ 188,703 $ 409,083 $ 188,703 Substandard loans(8) 357,219 311,430 193,337 196,923 188,811 357,219 188,811 Total performing loans

classified as substandard and

special mention(8) $ 766,302 $ 706,725 $ 449,710 $ 437,749 $ 377,514 $ 766,302 $ 377,514 Asset quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.93 % 1.05 % 0.64 % 0.97 % 0.64 % Non-accrual loans to total loans,

excluding PPP loans(6) 1.02 % 1.07 % 1.01 % 1.05 % 0.64 % 1.02 % 0.64 % Non-accrual loans to total loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.80 % 0.64 % NPLs to total loans 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.09 % 0.68 % 1.00 % 0.68 % NPLs to total loans, excluding

PPP loans(6) 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 0.68 % 1.05 % 0.68 % NPLs to total loans, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.83 % 0.68 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 0.85 % 1.11 % 0.85 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets, excluding

PPP loans(6) 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.24 % 0.85 % 1.18 % 0.85 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.96 % 0.93 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.96 % 0.85 % NPAs to tangible common equity

plus ACL 9.27 % 9.37 % 9.38 % 10.07 % 6.79 % 9.27 % 6.79 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.74 % 0.46 % 0.68 % 0.46 % Performing loans classified as

substandard and special mention

to corporate loans(8) 7.26 % 6.36 % 3.94 % 4.15 % 3.95 % 7.26 % 3.95 % Performing loans classified as

substandard and special mention

to corporate loans, excluding

PPP loans(6)(8) 7.84 % 7.13 % 4.40 % 4.15 % 3.95 % 7.84 % 3.95 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios ACL to total loans(7) 1.67 % 1.68 % 1.66 % 1.62 % 0.85 % 1.67 % 0.85 % ACL to non-accrual loans 173.33 % 171.95 % 177.98 % 154.64 % 132.76 % 173.33 % 132.76 % ACL to NPLs 168.15 % 167.54 % 173.93 % 149.49 % 125.15 % 168.15 % 125.15 % NCOs to average loans(2) 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.31 % NCOs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(2)(6) 0.31 % 0.46 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.31 % NCOs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP

loans(2)(6) 0.12 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.24 % 0.31 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information



(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation. (2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented. (3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources. (5) Foreclosed assets consist of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition. (6) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. (7) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans, which incorporated credit risk as of the acquisition date with no ACL being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment was accreted into income over future periods, an ACL on acquired loans was established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. (8) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 EPS Net income $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 19,064 $ 19,606 $ 52,121 $ 107,898 $ 199,738 Dividends and accretion on

preferred stock (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (1,037 ) — — (9,104 ) — Net income applicable to non-

vested restricted shares (369 ) (236 ) (187 ) (192 ) (424 ) (984 ) (1,681 ) Net income applicable to

common shares 37,202 23,354 17,840 19,414 51,697 97,810 198,057 Adjustments to net income: Swap termination costs 17,567 14,285 — — — 31,852 — Tax effect of swap termination

costs (4,392 ) (3,571 ) — — — (7,963 ) — Income tax benefits (3,639 ) — — — — (3,639 ) — Optimization costs 1,493 18,376 — — — 19,869 — Tax effect of optimization

costs (373 ) (4,594 ) — — — (4,967 ) — Acquisition and integration related expenses 1,860 881 5,249 5,472 5,258 13,462 21,860 Tax effect of acquisition and

integration related expenses (465 ) (220 ) (1,312 ) (1,368 ) (1,315 ) (3,365 ) (5,466 ) Net securities (gains) losses — (14,328 ) — 1,005 — (13,323 ) — Tax effect of net securities

(gains) losses — 3,582 — (251 ) — 3,331 — Delivering Excellence

implementation costs — — — — 223 — 1,157 Tax effect of Delivering

Excellence implementation

costs — — — — (56 ) — (291 ) Total adjustments to net

income, net of tax 12,051 14,411 3,937 4,858 4,110 35,257 17,260 Net income applicable to

common shares,

adjusted(1) $ 49,253 $ 37,765 $ 21,777 $ 24,272 $ 55,807 $ 133,067 $ 215,317 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common

shares outstanding (basic) 113,174 113,160 113,145 109,922 109,059 112,355 108,156 Dilutive effect of common

stock equivalents 430

276 191 443 519 347

428 Weighted-average diluted

common shares

outstanding 113,604 113,436 113,336 110,365 109,578 112,702 108,584 Basic EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.87 $ 1.83 Diluted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.87 $ 1.82 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.51 $ 1.18 $ 1.98 Anti-dilutive shares not included

in the computation of diluted

EPS — — — — — — — Dividend Payout Ratio Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.54 Dividend payout ratio 42.42 % 66.67 % 87.50 % 77.78 % 29.79 % 64.37 % 29.51 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 32.56 % 42.42 % 73.68 % 63.64 % 27.45 % 47.46 % 27.27 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.



