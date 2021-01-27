Silver Bull Announces the Closing of the Option Agreement to Acquire the Beskauga Copper-Gold Project in Kazakhstan
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to announce it has completed its due diligence and has
closed om the option agreement with Copperbelt AG (“Copperbelt”), a public, non-listed mineral exploration company registered in Zug, Switzerland, regarding their 100% owned Beskauga copper-gold
project located in northeastern Kazakhstan.
Highlights of the Agreement
- With the closing of the deal Silver Bull has paid Copperbelt a total of US$70,000 in upfront fees.
- Silver Bull has four years to conduct exploration on the property. Exploration expenditures on Beskauga and certain other licenses required to keep the option in
good standing are US$2 million in year one, US$3 million in year two, US$5 million in year three and US$5 million in year four, for a total exploration spend of US$15 million over four years.
- After completing US$15 million in cumulative exploration expenditures Silver Bull can acquire the Beskauga property for a US$15 million cash payment.
- Copperbelt may receive a bonus payment of up to US$32 million should Silver Bull publish a Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) with a resource of up to 10 million
gold equivalent ounces on the main Beskauga prospect and 5 million gold equivalent ounces on an additional prospect. 20% of the bonus is payable 60 days after publishing a BFS, with the remaining
80% payable on the commencement of mine construction. Up to 50% of the bonus is payable in common stock of Silver Bull at Silver Bull’s election.
- Silver Bull will pay a finder’s fee to a third party upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.
Tim Barry, President, CEO and director of Silver Bull states, “We are extremely pleased to close this agreement with Copperbelt. We believe the Beskauga copper-gold project represents one of the best exploration opportunities in the world. The high quality work that has been completed on the project to date indicates that Beskauga is a huge mineralizing system that has considerable upside that has yet to be explored. We will be working closely with our partners from Copperbelt to quickly and efficiently explore these areas. In addition to the exploration potential at Beskauga, the project has excellent infrastructure.
