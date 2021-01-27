Tim Barry, President, CEO and director of Silver Bull states, “We are extremely pleased to close this agreement with Copperbelt. We believe the Beskauga copper-gold project represents one of the best exploration opportunities in the world. The high quality work that has been completed on the project to date indicates that Beskauga is a huge mineralizing system that has considerable upside that has yet to be explored. We will be working closely with our partners from Copperbelt to quickly and efficiently explore these areas. In addition to the exploration potential at Beskauga, the project has excellent infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to announce it has completed its due diligence and has closed om the option agreement with Copperbelt AG (“Copperbelt”), a public, non-listed mineral exploration company registered in Zug, Switzerland, regarding their 100% owned Beskauga copper-gold project located in northeastern Kazakhstan.

Silver Bull Announces the Closing of the Option Agreement to Acquire the Beskauga Copper-Gold Project in Kazakhstan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to announce it has completed its due diligence and has closed om the option agreement with Copperbelt AG …



