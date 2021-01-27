OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Quarter Ending January 31, 2021

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.52 per common share distribution declared by the Company's Board of Directors on November 30, 2020. Stockholders had until January 21, 2021, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of December 18, 2020.

The distribution will consist of approximately $0.37 million in cash and 111,491 shares of common stock, or approximately 3.1% of the Company's outstanding common stock prior to the distribution. The amount of cash elected to be received was greater than the cash limit of 20% of the aggregate distribution amount, therefore resulting in the payment of a combination of cash and stock to stockholders who elected to receive cash. The number of shares of common stock comprising the stock portion was calculated based on a price of $13.36 per share, which equaled the volume weighted average trading price per share of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 20, 21 and 22, 2021.

Stockholders who elected to receive the distribution solely in shares of common stock and stockholders who did not make an election will receive approximately 0.038922 shares of common stock for each share of common stock they owned on the record date of December 18, 2020. Holders of approximately 32.9% of the Company’s common stock elected to receive only stock or did not make an election.

Stockholders electing to receive the distribution in all cash will receive cash in the amount of $0.154985 per common share, or approximately 29.8% of the $0.52 distribution, and $0.365015 shares of common stock, or approximately 70.2% of the total distribution for each share of common stock they owned on the record date of December 18, 2020. Cash in lieu of fractional shares will be issued, if applicable. Total outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock following the distribution will be approximately 3,692,154.