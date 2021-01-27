State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to SPDR ETF Lineup
State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs (the “Liquidating ETFs”) based on an ongoing review of SPDR ETF offerings.
ETF Name
Ticker
SPDR Solactive Canada ETF
ZCAN
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF
ZDEU
SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF
ZGBR
SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF
ZHOK
SPDR Solactive Japan ETF
ZJPN
SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF
DWFI
SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF
SMEZ
SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF
SYE
SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF
SYG
SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF
SYV
The final day for creations and redemptions in each Liquidating ETF will be March 17, 2021. Trading of all shares will be suspended on each Liquidating ETF’s principal U.S. listing exchange at the open of market on March 18, 20211. Each Liquidating ETF will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and prepare to distribute proceeds to shareholders of record on or about March 23, 2021 (the “Liquidation Date”). Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders remaining on the Liquidation Date on or about March 24, 2021.
