State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to SPDR ETF Lineup

Ticker

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF ZCAN

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF ZDEU

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF ZGBR

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF ZHOK

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF ZJPN

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF DWFI

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF SMEZ

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF SYE

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF SYG

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF SYV

The final day for creations and redemptions in each Liquidating ETF will be March 17, 2021. Trading of all shares will be suspended on each Liquidating ETF’s principal U.S. listing exchange at the open of market on March 18, 20211. Each Liquidating ETF will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and prepare to distribute proceeds to shareholders of record on or about March 23, 2021 (the “Liquidation Date”). Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders remaining on the Liquidation Date on or about March 24, 2021.