 

State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to SPDR ETF Lineup

27.01.2021   

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs (the “Liquidating ETFs”) based on an ongoing review of SPDR ETF offerings.

ETF Name

 

Ticker

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF

ZCAN

 

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF

ZDEU

 

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF

ZGBR

 

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF

ZHOK

 

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF

ZJPN

 

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF

DWFI

 

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF

SMEZ

 

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF

SYE

 

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF

SYG

 

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF

SYV

 

The final day for creations and redemptions in each Liquidating ETF will be March 17, 2021. Trading of all shares will be suspended on each Liquidating ETF’s principal U.S. listing exchange at the open of market on March 18, 20211. Each Liquidating ETF will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and prepare to distribute proceeds to shareholders of record on or about March 23, 2021 (the “Liquidation Date”). Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders remaining on the Liquidation Date on or about March 24, 2021.

