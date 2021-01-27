Syneos Health Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 18, 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.