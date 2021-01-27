 

Blue Sky Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 02:00  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky Energy Inc. (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BSI.H) is pleased to announce that Mr. Kenny Choi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Choi is a corporate lawyer who is corporate secretary and legal consultant to various TSX and TSX Venture listed companies in the mining and technology industries. He was previously an associate at a large Toronto corporate law firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Mr. Choi studied at Western University, where he obtained a Juris Doctor from the Faculty of Law and an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School. Mr. Choi is also the Corporate Secretary of Blue Sky Energy.

The appointment of Mr. Choi follows Mr. Ahmed Said's resignation as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, also effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Said for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted a total of 2,640,000 stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.155 (the closing price of the common shares of the Company as of the date of this press release) per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company.

For more information, contact:

Kenny Choi
Chief Executive Officer
Blue Sky Energy Inc.
kenny.choi@fmresources.ca

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's growth and corporate strategy. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results, and may include statements or information regarding the appointment and resignation of officers, grant of incentive stock options and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking-information is subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is currently expected. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company’s interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


Blue Sky Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Sky Provides Corporate Update TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blue Sky Energy Inc. (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BSI.H) is pleased to announce that Mr. Kenny Choi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 