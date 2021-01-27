Biosenta Announces Record Revenues

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Biosenta realized its first purchase order and payment from the supply and purchase agreement with SANITIZATION 360. The Purchase Order is for an initial order of 145 drums (30,160 litres) of TRUE disinfectant and continued monthly orders.



This marks a milestone for Biosenta of achieving record revenues as it continues to implement its strategic plan to position the company to be a leader in the growing disinfectant market in North America. The agreement with SANITIZATION 360 is a perfect fit for Biosenta’s growth plans and aligns itself with a company that sells leading edge disinfectants products.