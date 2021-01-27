Dorel to Appeal Decision Rendered by Luxembourg Administrative Tribunal

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) (“ Dorel ”) announces that it intends to appeal a decision of the Luxembourg Administrative Tribunal received on January 22, 2021 with respect to taxation on the transfer of certain assets in connection with an internal corporate reorganization that took place in 2015. The decision of the Luxembourg Administrative Tribunal concluded, in effect, that one of Dorel’s wholly-owned subsidiaries owes €46.8 million (euros) in tax (US $56.9 million) plus applicable interest. Dorel considers that the transfer of assets was not taxable and intends to appeal the decision to the Luxembourg Administrative Court. Dorel is confident that it has strong grounds for the appeal and that the appeal will be successful, although no assurances can be given in this regard. Dorel expects that the appeal will be heard, and a judgment rendered, later this year. After consultation with its professional advisors, Dorel accrued US$2.5 million in its 2018 annual financial statements as its best estimate for this potential tax liability.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US $2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people in facilities located in 25 countries worldwide.Certain statements included in this press release, including statements relating to the appeal referred to above, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dorel’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.