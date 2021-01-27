 

Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $4.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,414,970 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.20 per share, which was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $4.1 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued to the same investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,707,485 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.37 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and have a term and five and one-half years.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) were offered by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-234073), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 3, 2019, that became effective on December 19, 2019. A final prospectus supplement and base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and the underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

