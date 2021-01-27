DZS Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) (the “Company” or “DZS”) today announced that it has priced its underwritten registered public offering of 4,000,000 shares
of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount,
up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about January
29, 2021.
The total gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $56 million. This amount assumes no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under loans to DASAN Networks, Inc. and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions.
Stifel, Needham & Company and B. Riley Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230476) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 11, 2019. The shares may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering and the accompanying base prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or from Needham & Company, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10177, or by telephone at 800-903-3268 or by email at prospectus@needhamco.com; or from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, or by telephone at 703-312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.
