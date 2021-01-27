Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of Affected Areas Using a Single Device

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the upcoming release of the DZ-D100 DERMOCAMERA that allows close-up shots with the lens directly touching the skin as well as ordinary shots, all using a single camera. The new product was created based on collaborative research Casio conducted with Chiba University. At the same time, Casio will also release D'z IMAGE Viewer, a PC software application developed with Shinshu University that facilitates management of the captured images, and the lightweight DZ-S50 dermoscope, which is fitted with a wide-aperture 40.5mm diameter lens that facilitates observation of larger areas of skin and was developed with Chiba University.

In the past, when photographing lesions, it was typical to take close-up shots of the affected area using a commercial camera fitted with a special external lens, which made the camera large and heavy. In addition, taking ordinary shots took time and effort, including the need to change lenses or to use two separate cameras.

Leveraging Casio's powerful camera technology and the knowledge of expert dermatologists, the DZ-D100 delivers exactly what dermatologists want — close-up shots to confirm the color and structure of a lesion as well as shots of the affected area, including the area around the lesion to confirm its position — all using a single compact, lightweight camera.

The DZ-D100 takes the polarized shots needed to confirm color and structure inside the skin, non-polarized shots to record the lesion on the surface of the skin, and UV* shots that clearly show the margins, including hidden spots and blurred moles with a single click of the shutter button. Because each image can be captured from the same angle, it is useful for comparison and verification.

* UV shots use safe light with a wavelength of 405nm.

The captured images can also be automatically transferred to a PC by connecting the DZ-D100 to the D'z IMAGE Viewer image management software via Wi-Fi. Images taken with an entered ID are automatically sorted according to each ID, eliminating the need for cumbersome folder sorting. In addition, a scale can be displayed on close-up shots, allowing the size of the lesion to be confirmed on the screen, and it is also possible to measure the distance between two points such as edge to edge on the lesion using the measuring function.