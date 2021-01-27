TransEnterix Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $69.25 Million

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) (“TransEnterix” or the “Company”), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 23,083,333 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,462,499 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $69.25 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and funding research and development activities.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236200) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 31, 2020 and declared effective on February 10, 2020 and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) and became automatically effective on January 26, 2021. The shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.