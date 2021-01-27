Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia

Based in Shanghai, Mr. Sun will be responsible for all of Tradeweb’s business operations in Asia, including offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore. He will report to Enrico Bruni, Managing Director, Head of Europe and Asia Business, and work closely with Li Renn Tsai, Managing Director, Head of Product and Sales.

Most recently Mr. Sun served as CEO and Board Director of Harvest Global Investments, where he led the company and its subsidiaries on global strategic partnerships, branding and market penetration across the Asia Pacific region. Prior to that, he spent 17 years with Charles Schwab as Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

Lee Olesky, CEO of Tradeweb Markets, commented: “We are pleased to welcome James Sun to Tradeweb. Asia is home to some of the world’s most vibrant and important financial markets, and this appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering global connectivity, efficiency and transparency to our clients across the region.”

Commenting on joining Tradeweb, Mr. Sun said: “I look forward to building on Tradeweb’s success in our region. I have spent much of my career facilitating investment flows between local markets and the rest of the world, and Tradeweb is ideally positioned to underpin the future evolution of this exciting growth story.”

Enrico Bruni, Managing Director, Head of Europe and Asia Business, added: “We are delighted to have James join us in this newly appointed role, bringing his vast knowledge of international strategic planning connecting global strategies with the Asian market. James’s deep experience across the wealth and asset management spaces, as well as his powerful network of relationships around the world, will be instrumental in powering Tradeweb’s Asia business, which is key to Tradeweb’s global growth strategy.”

Mr. Sun’s appointment follows the launch of CIBM Direct Link in 2020, and Bond Connect in 2017, both examples of Tradeweb working with local partners to broaden investor access to China’s local domestic bond market – the second largest in the world. Since the launch of Bond Connect in July 2017, Tradeweb has seen more than USD 690 billion in CNY bond trading activity. In 2014, Tradeweb facilitated the industry's first electronically-traded and Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC)-cleared yen-swap transaction by a Japanese bank. In the following year, the first regulated Yen swap trade was executed on the Tradeweb Electronic Trading Platform (ETP), which saw record trading activity as soon as it launched in September 2015. Tradeweb was named Best Buy-side Trading System of the Year at the 2020 Asia Risk Awards.