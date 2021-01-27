 

McAfee Profound Shift in Everyday Technology Highlights New Landscape of Personal Security

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced findings from its 2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report revealing that while the shift to a digital-first life was brought on by the global pandemic, U.S. consumers plan to keep it up – with online banking (61%), social engagements (56%), and personal shopping (52%), at the top of the list. With the increase in activities online, consumers are potentially exposed to more cyber threats. Notably, 2 out of 3 people in the U.S. (66%) say they’re concerned about today’s cyber risks, with 1 in 3 (29%) respondents admitting that they are not confident in their ability to prevent a cyber-attack.

As consumers continue to adapt to and embrace their new digital worlds, cyber criminals are taking note and looking to take advantage. The more time consumers spend online interacting with various applications and services, the greater their exposure to potential risks (such as third-party breaches) and threats (such as phishing attacks or fraud). Further proof that this is a big concern for consumers: McAfee found 71% of U.S. respondents admitted to being most concerned about their financial data being stolen and 68% were concerned that their personal information, such as birth dates or addresses, could get hacked.

“The first step in protecting ourselves is realizing that there’s a lot we can do to stay safe online and to preserve our digital wellness,” said Terry Hicks, EVP of McAfee’s Consumer Business. “It’s better to prevent a problem than be in a position of having to fix it. We can always work on our own safe online habits – from the apps we install, to the websites we click on, to the emails we open. Making this shift in our mindset and behaviors is a necessity in protecting what we value most- our privacy and identity- giving us all much needed peace of mind.”

Consumer Digital-First Mindset Influenced by Shopping Habits

Consumers’ buying habits indicate how they are going about their new digital-first lives, with 70% of respondents saying they’ve purchased at least one connected device in 2020, while 1 in 3 bought three connected devices. However, only 50% took action by purchasing security software, and only 1 in 4 admitted that they actually check if their security software is up to date.

Consumers are also becoming more comfortable with sharing information online which is a big risk – especially as services often ask for multiple contact points. Notably, McAfee’s report found that 77% of respondents indicated that they started using features designed for convenience in 2020, such as text and email notifications (47%), opt to stay logged in / remember user credentials (27%), and store & auto populate credit card details for faster check outs (24%).

