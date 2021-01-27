 

TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 06:01  |  56   |   |   

Visa (NYSE: V) and TransferWise today announced a global partnership and the first use of Visa Cloud Connect, a new way for fintechs and partners to securely connect Visa’s global processing network, VisaNet, through the cloud. Visa Cloud Connect underpins a new global agreement between Visa and TransferWise that will enable the expansion of TransferWise’s multi-currency debit cards in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, U.K. and U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006164/en/

The TransferWise multi-currency account allows consumers and businesses to hold and convert 55 currencies at the real exchange rate. The multi-currency debit card lets customers spend and withdraw directly from any of the currency balances. Expanding the offering into new markets would have previously required significant investment in local data centers, telecommunications infrastructure and specialized payment hardware. With Visa Cloud Connect, TransferWise can quickly establish a secure connection to VisaNet through its cloud provider, eliminating the need for costly local connectivity and speeding up TransferWise’s roll out plans.

“The TransferWise team came to us last year with a challenge: enable the global rollout of their debit card program, and do it entirely in the cloud,” said Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer, Visa. “It was an exciting opportunity for us to partner with TransferWise and show how we’re thinking and working differently to help today’s fintech innovators scale up quickly. With Visa Cloud Connect, we’ve created an approach that lets TransferWise tap into Visa’s global infrastructure—one of the most secure, reliable and resilient systems in the world—through a single integration. Through our work with TransferWise, we’ve created a blueprint for other fintechs to quickly and securely connect with Visa’s massive scale and reach.”

“We’ve been working to remove borders in the world’s financial networks. Cards should work the same across borders too. In Visa, we found a partner who shares our ambitions to make money work seamlessly no matter where you are. We’re excited to see how the outcome of our collaboration impacts the next generation of multinational financial institutions across the globe,” said Kristo Käärmann, TransferWise co-founder and CEO.

Seite 1 von 3
Visa Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud Technology Visa (NYSE: V) and TransferWise today announced a global partnership and the first use of Visa Cloud Connect, a new way for fintechs and partners to securely connect Visa’s global processing network, VisaNet, through the cloud. Visa Cloud Connect …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Air Liquide Inaugurates the World's Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Membrane-Based Production Unit in ...
TruTrace Technologies and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and ...
Western Digital and Qumulo Enable Massive Capacity and Scale for IHME COVID-19 Health Analytics and ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
VISA AKTIE: Der Superbulle ist ein echter Gourmet!
26.01.21
American Express verdient deutlich weniger - Corona-Krise belastet
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
14.01.21
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
13.01.21
New Year, New Habits: Contactless Payments Are Here to Stay, With Only 16% of Consumers Planning to Revert to Pre-Pandemic Ways to Pay
12.01.21
Visa bläst Milliardenübernahme nach kartellrechtlichem Widerstand ab
12.01.21
Visa and Plaid Announce Mutual Termination of Merger Agreement
12.01.21
Kredit-Riese in Bedrängnis: 28 Prozent weniger Einnahmen durch Corona-Krise: Gelingt Mastercard der Weg zurück in die Erfolgsspur?
11.01.21
Visa Promotes Kelly Mahon Tullier to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer
07.01.21
Rosige Aussichten: Visa-Bullen: „Aktie mit Potenzial in Form eines 50- bis 60-prozentigen Preisanstieges im Jahr 2021“(1) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
2
Rosige Aussichten: Visa-Bullen: „Aktie mit Potenzial in Form eines 50- bis 60-prozentigen Preisansti
11.12.20
332
VISA kommt in den DowJones
23.03.20
5
VISA Trading : Die Gelddruckmaschine ist zum Nachkauf bereit!