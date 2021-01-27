 

EQS-Adhoc Comet delivers improved FY 2020 results ahead of recent guidance, anticipates continuing strength in FY 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 06:30  |  60   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Comet delivers improved FY 2020 results ahead of recent guidance, anticipates continuing strength in FY 2021

27-Jan-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key figures full-year 2020 (preliminary and unaudited)

  • Net sales increased by 6.5% year over year to CHF 395.8 million
  • EBITDA margin increased to 14.8%, from 10.8% in the prior year
  • Net income doubled to CHF 27.7 million after CHF 12.0 million in the previous year 

Comet announces today the preliminary and unaudited results for full-year 2020. The company achieved net sales and an EBITDA margin that exceeded the company's guidance. As expected, the good results were driven by continued strength in the semiconductor-related Plasma Control Technologies division (PCT) and stabilization in the primary markets served by the x-ray technology-related divisions X-Ray Modules (IXM) and X-Ray Systems (IXS) during the second half-year.

Net sales of CHF 395.8 million were 6.5% higher than the figure of CHF 371.6 million achieved in full-year 2019. At the EBITDA level, Comet increased the margin by 4 percentage points from 10.8% to 14.8% as a result of top-line growth and focused cost discipline. The improved operating performance translated into a significantly higher net income of CHF 27.7 million, 131% above previous-year's level of CHF 12.0 million.

The company achieved a higher order backlog at year-end 2020 compared to the prior year. Further strength in the semiconductor cycle and the stringent execution of the focused growth strategy suggest that 2021 will be another year of significant improvement in Comet's results.

The final results for the full-year 2020 and an in-depth insight into management's expectations for 2021 will be provided on March 18, 2021, during the planned webcast/phone conference for media, financial analysts and investors.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1163532

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1163532  27-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163532&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetComet Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Comet delivers improved FY 2020 results ahead of recent guidance, anticipates continuing strength in FY 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Comet delivers improved FY 2020 results ahead of recent guidance, anticipates continuing strength in FY 2021 27-Jan-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
DGAP-News: MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ...
DGAP-News: mic AG: AlsterResearch hebt Kursziel auf EUR 4,50
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
EQS-News: u-blox AG: ALEX-R5 von u-blox vereint Mobilfunk- und GNSS-Technologie in einem ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Comet übertrifft mit Jahresergebnis 2020 die jüngsten Prognosen, weiterhin starkes 2021 erwartet

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.20
24
Comet N1 aufstrebender Wert im Hitech Bereich