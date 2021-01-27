 

ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 06:47  |  36   |   |   

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Asia Consultancy Group (ACG), a leading independent private company providing Telecommunications infrastructure, managed & engineering services across Afghanistan. ACG with its headquarters in USA, is a full life-cycle managed network service provider in Afghanistan for last many years. As part of this contract, Tejas will supply its state-of-the-art 100G-600G capable DWDM/OTN and PTN products to establish a high-capacity national backbone and packet access network in Afghanistan. 

Tejas Networks Logo

"At ACG, we are committed to develop a state-of-the-art, terabit-scale optical network that can cost-effectively address the escalating network capacity requirements of our service provider customers. After a rigorous evaluation process, we selected Tejas's TJ1600 Metro and Long-haul DWDM/OTN products and TJ1400 PTN products for this important build-out. We are truly impressed by their scalability, extreme flexibility and operational simplicity when compared to other competitive offerings in the market today." said Dr. Dzung Nguyen, CTO of ACG. "We look forward to working closely with the Tejas Networks team to ensure that we fully leverage the advanced capabilities of their products and implement an agile and future-proof network that can adapt well to the explosive growth in Afghanistan's mobile, broadband and cloud services markets in the coming years."    

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted that ACG has chosen Tejas as their core technology partner to implement a state-of-the-art Carrier-of-Carrier network for telcos, businesses and government institutions in Afghanistan. Our partnership with ACG exemplifies our emergence as a trusted global supplier of a full range of optical transmission products for access, metro and core networks."

Mr. Yogesh Verma, Vice President for MENA region at Tejas Networks, said, "ACG is committed to offer highly reliable bandwidth services to its customers. With our state-of-the-art technology and superior support, ACG can continue to deliver on their committed SLAs and ensure vital connectivity where it's most needed. We are excited to support ACG in realizing a scalable and robust optical infrastructure that enables profitable transport and delivery of high-quality bandwidth services to Afghan operators and businesses at the lowest cost per bit." 

For more information on Tejas Networks, visit http://www.tejasnetworks.com or email ir@tejasnetworks.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg    



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network BENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Asia Consultancy Group (ACG), a leading independent private company providing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Belgian initiative for AI lung scan analysis in fight against COVID-19 goes European
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
Hilti's BIM services transforming projects as the construction industry embraces digitalisation
Veoneer signs agreement with Qualcomm and creates new software brand ArriverTM
Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Size Worth $323.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
UV Disinfection Equipment Market worth $9.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure Partners with Asieris MediTech to Commercialize Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods