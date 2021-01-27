ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Asia Consultancy Group (ACG), a leading independent private company providing Telecommunications infrastructure, managed & engineering services across Afghanistan. ACG with its headquarters in USA, is a full life-cycle managed network service provider in Afghanistan for last many years. As part of this contract, Tejas will supply its state-of-the-art 100G-600G capable DWDM/OTN and PTN products to establish a high-capacity national backbone and packet access network in Afghanistan.

"At ACG, we are committed to develop a state-of-the-art, terabit-scale optical network that can cost-effectively address the escalating network capacity requirements of our service provider customers. After a rigorous evaluation process, we selected Tejas's TJ1600 Metro and Long-haul DWDM/OTN products and TJ1400 PTN products for this important build-out. We are truly impressed by their scalability, extreme flexibility and operational simplicity when compared to other competitive offerings in the market today." said Dr. Dzung Nguyen, CTO of ACG. "We look forward to working closely with the Tejas Networks team to ensure that we fully leverage the advanced capabilities of their products and implement an agile and future-proof network that can adapt well to the explosive growth in Afghanistan's mobile, broadband and cloud services markets in the coming years."

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted that ACG has chosen Tejas as their core technology partner to implement a state-of-the-art Carrier-of-Carrier network for telcos, businesses and government institutions in Afghanistan. Our partnership with ACG exemplifies our emergence as a trusted global supplier of a full range of optical transmission products for access, metro and core networks."

Mr. Yogesh Verma, Vice President for MENA region at Tejas Networks, said, "ACG is committed to offer highly reliable bandwidth services to its customers. With our state-of-the-art technology and superior support, ACG can continue to deliver on their committed SLAs and ensure vital connectivity where it's most needed. We are excited to support ACG in realizing a scalable and robust optical infrastructure that enables profitable transport and delivery of high-quality bandwidth services to Afghan operators and businesses at the lowest cost per bit."

For more information on Tejas Networks, visit http://www.tejasnetworks.com

