ENCAVIS AG expands its participation in its solar park portfolio in The Netherlands

27.01.2021
Corporate News
 

ENCAVIS expands its participation in its solar park portfolio in The Netherlands


Hamburg, January 27, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) acquires another minority stake (19.99%) of its solar park Budel located near the city of Eindhoven, in the province of North Brabant in The Netherlands, in line with its growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025". Encavis Group now owns close to 99% of the solar park portfolio of around 106 megawatts (MW) in The Netherlands.

Encavis AG had already increased its ownership to 100% in the Spanish large-scale solar project La Cabrera (200 MW total capacity), the Brandenburg/Havel solar park (18.7 MW total capacity), the Bitterfeld solar park (6 MW total capacity) as well as in 12 further solar parks in France with a total capacity of 75 megawatts (MW) in fiscal 2020. Encavis AG currently owns all British, French, Italian and nearly all Dutch and German solar parks (both are close to 99%) nearly completely.

"Through acquisition of minority shares in our solar parks, we are consistently implementing our growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025. Whenever ENCAVIS has the opportunity to acquire missing minority shares in our solar park portfolio on economically convincing terms, we will take advantage," Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, underlined the latest acquisition.



About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently around 2.8 gigawatts (GW). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Further information can be found on www.encavis.com

 

Disclaimer

