 

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 07:27  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020

27.01.2021 / 07:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 27 January 2021

Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020

- EBITDA and EBIT significantly higher despite the coronavirus pandemic

- Freight rate improved, transport volumes slightly below prior-year level

- Performance Safeguarding Program successfully implemented

On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2020 financial year increased to more than USD 3 billion (approximately EUR 2.7 billion). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to around USD 1.5 billion (approximately EUR 1.3 billion). Both key figures are therefore in line with the most recently published earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year. The main drivers of these positive business developments have been improved freight rates and lower bunker prices as well as cost savings of roughly USD 500 million resulting from the successful implementation of the Performance Safeguarding Program. The EBIT also includes one-off expenses in Q4 2020 of around USD 140 million (approximately EUR 120 million), mainly related to fleet optimisation.

Revenues increased in the 2020 financial year by roughly 3 percent, to USD 14.6 billion (approximately EUR 12.8 billion). This is caused by an improved average freight rate of 1,115 USD/TEU (2019: 1,072 USD/TEU) whereas transport volumes were slightly below the level of the previous year at 11.8 million TEU (2019: 12.0 million TEU) or minus 1.6 per cent.

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2020 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year on 18 March 2021.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2019 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (USD)

  Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 2020 versus
Seite 1 von 4
Hapag-Lloyd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020 DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Hapag-Lloyd significantly improves operating result in 2020 27.01.2021 / 07:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hamburg, 27 January 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
DGAP-News: MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ...
DGAP-News: mic AG: AlsterResearch hebt Kursziel auf EUR 4,50
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
EQS-News: u-blox AG: ALEX-R5 von u-blox vereint Mobilfunk- und GNSS-Technologie in einem ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:27 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd mit deutlich besserem operativen Ergebnis in 2020
26.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutliche Gewinnmitnahmen bei Hapag-Lloyd nach Abstufung
24.01.21
Portfolio-Check: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
17.01.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
14.01.21
MORGAN STANLEY belässt Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Neutral'
14.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für Hapag-Lloyd auf 128 Euro - 'Buy'
14.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Buy'
13.01.21
Vergiss die Corona-Gewinner 2020! Diese Aktien stehen 2021 im Fokus
12.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger machen Kasse bei Hapag-Lloyd - Maersk steigt weiter
12.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 101,71 Euro

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
136
Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
15.05.20
12
Hapag-Lloyd verkaufen!