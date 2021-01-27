 

DGAP-News Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of Defense for Manufacturing of Monoclonal Antibodies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.01.2021, 07:30  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of Defense for Manufacturing of Monoclonal Antibodies

27.01.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Evotec SE!
Short
Basispreis 34,98€
Hebel 14,37
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 30,84€
Hebel 11,60
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL MANUFACTURE ANTI-SARS-COV-2 AND OTHER ANTIBODIES AT ITS J.POD(R) MANUFACTURING FACILITY
  • ACCESS TO MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OVER A PERIOD OF 7 YEARS


Hamburg, Germany, 27 January 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") awarded its Seattle, Washington-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., an agreement worth $28.6 million for the production of monoclonal antibodies ("mAbs") for use in the development of a treatment and/or prophylaxis for COVID-19.

The DOD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense ("JPEO-CBRND") is executing this effort in coordination with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs ("OASD(HA)") and the Defense Health Agency ("DHA").

Under the agreement, the DOD will have access to pivotal manufacturing capacity for anti-SARS-CoV-2 mAbs and priority access to future biomanufacturing capacity over a period of seven years in the soon-to-be-completed J.POD(R) facility in Redmond, Washington. The agreement represents the continuation of DOD's collaboration with Just - Evotec Biologics. The collaboration started in July of 2020 and involved the selection of anti-SARS-CoV2 mAbs, resulting in rapid process development and manufacture of high yielding mAbs against SARS-CoV-2.

Dr James Thomas, Executive Vice President, Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics, said: "It is an honour to extend our relationship with the DOD in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our technologies and expertise in molecule optimization, process and product development, and manufacturing are well suited to rapidly support the DOD's needs for COVID-19 and other infectious disease threats."

Seite 1 von 4
Evotec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of Defense for Manufacturing of Monoclonal Antibodies DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of Defense for Manufacturing of Monoclonal Antibodies 27.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
Havn Life Sciences erwirbt strategische Produktions- und Verpackungsanlage für seine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance ...
DGAP-News: MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ...
DGAP-News: mic AG: AlsterResearch hebt Kursziel auf EUR 4,50
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:58 Uhr
Wegen Corona: Evotec erhält Millionenauftrag vom US-Verteidigungsministerium
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur Herstellung monoklonaler Antikörper
26.01.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) sehr fest
26.01.21
Evotec, MorphoSys, TUI, Varta, & Co.: News zu den Shortseller-Positionen
26.01.21
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english
26.01.21
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
26.01.21
Gamestop, Varta, Evotec, Blackberry, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Niiio Finance Group - Maydorns Meinung
25.01.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) gesucht, MagForce (MF6) konsolidieren; US-Sektor zieht an
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
22.01.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) und Evotec (EVT) klettern

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:05 Uhr
70.068
Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
26.01.21
1.098
Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
13.10.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE
08.05.20
7
DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE VERÖFFENTLICHT ERGEBNISSE DES GESCHÄFTSJAHRES 2019: AUSGEZEICHNETE ENTWICKLUNG
06.05.20
2
[STICHTAG – Evotec] Anleger müssen Donnerstag dringend auf den heutigen Kursverlauf reagieren…