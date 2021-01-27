Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of Defense for Manufacturing of Monoclonal Antibodies

JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL MANUFACTURE ANTI-SARS-COV-2 AND OTHER ANTIBODIES AT ITS J.POD (R) MANUFACTURING FACILITY

ACCESS TO MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OVER A PERIOD OF 7 YEARS



Hamburg, Germany, 27 January 2021:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") awarded its Seattle, Washington-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., an agreement worth $28.6 million for the production of monoclonal antibodies ("mAbs") for use in the development of a treatment and/or prophylaxis for COVID-19.



The DOD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense ("JPEO-CBRND") is executing this effort in coordination with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs ("OASD(HA)") and the Defense Health Agency ("DHA").



Under the agreement, the DOD will have access to pivotal manufacturing capacity for anti-SARS-CoV-2 mAbs and priority access to future biomanufacturing capacity over a period of seven years in the soon-to-be-completed J.POD(R) facility in Redmond, Washington. The agreement represents the continuation of DOD's collaboration with Just - Evotec Biologics. The collaboration started in July of 2020 and involved the selection of anti-SARS-CoV2 mAbs, resulting in rapid process development and manufacture of high yielding mAbs against SARS-CoV-2.



Dr James Thomas, Executive Vice President, Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics, said: "It is an honour to extend our relationship with the DOD in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our technologies and expertise in molecule optimization, process and product development, and manufacturing are well suited to rapidly support the DOD's needs for COVID-19 and other infectious disease threats."