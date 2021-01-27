 

Alchimie 2020 Sales Higher Than Expected at €28.9m

27.01.2021   

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces its consolidated annual sales.

€m

31-12-2020

31-12-2019

Change %

Consolidated revenues

28.9

23.6

+22%

The Group's consolidated annual revenues (IFRS) amounted to €28.9 million at December 31, 2020, 22% higher than at December 31, 2019. The Video activity continues to grow at an annual rate of +37% vs. +30% expected by the Company.

This growth results from the launch of more than 50 new channels in 2020, bringing the Alchemy offer to 70 channels co-edited with Celebrities and Talents and the deployment of the TVPlayer packaged offer in England, France, Spain and the United States.

In accordance with its roadmap, the Company had 330,000 subscribers at December 31, 2020, representing an increase in the subscriber base of +83% vs. end of 2019. The solid growth in the level of activity is linked to a quality subscriber base with a better than expected churn rate, generating an ARPU slightly higher than expected.

The international launches carried out during the last quarter illustrate the relevance of Alchimie's model based on revenue sharing between rights owners, media and talent as well as distributors. The Company now intends to strengthen access to its platform through Alchimie Studio, the gateway for talents and the media to co-publish their channel, on an international level after the success achieved in France.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie comments: « I am very pleased that this first post-listing financial publication has enabled us to post higher sales revenues than our initial target. With nearly €29 million in revenues, Alchimie outperforms the objective set at the time of our IPO. In addition, the context linked to the health crisis is buoyant since it supports the consumption of video content and thus contributes to the development of video-on-demand platforms such as Alchimie. I am convinced that our constantly evolving affinity theme channel offer will attract many subscribers during this new fiscal year ».

Next financial release: 2020 annual results, April 27, 2021 after market close.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

Wertpapier


