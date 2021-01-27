 

Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 08:00  |  20   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment

  • Nokia raises the bar on next generation IP networks with a commercial trial to prepare Elisa’s networks for the future
     
  • Elisa turbocharges its Nokia 7950 XRS routers with terabit interfaces to keep IP network capacity ahead of the curve as new applications and access technologies push network capacity to new limits

27 January 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has achieved a major network capacity milestone with its long-standing partner Elisa while preparing the operator’s network for the future. Through a live commercial trial, the companies are proving the world’s first 1T (terabit) clear-channel interface deployment to efficiently scale Elisa’s network to support new applications and access technologies.

The exponential demand for connectivity and bandwidth driven by cloud computing, video streaming, AI, IoT and 5G, coupled with changing internet traffic patterns among consumers, home workers and businesses is pushing capacity limits of communication service provider (CSP) networks. As CSPs look to combine gigabit capable fixed and wireless access technologies, the IP networks that carry this broadband traffic must scale in lockstep.

Most networks are still operating a multitude of 100GE ports, with 400GE on the horizon. Nokia’s trial with Elisa is proving out terabit interfaces today.

Elisa upgraded some of its Nokia 7950 Extensible Routing System (XRS) nodes with 1T interfaces powered by Nokia’s FP4 chipset, the industry’s first terabit capable routing silicon. The new FP4 terabit linecard supports two 1T ports and demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying live traffic on Elisa’s network. Besides a 10x boost in capacity, terabit links simplify operational complexity and overheads by avoiding the need to distribute terabit flows on high capacity routes over multiple lower rate interfaces in link aggregation groups. 

Kalle Lehtinen, CTO, at Elisa, said: “Elisa continues its string of world firsts with this record-breaking IP routing capability achieved with Nokia, enabling us to leapfrog an 800G progression that other service providers are only strategizing about. This strengthens our position as a global 5G leader and gigabit broadband service provider, allowing us to stay ahead of the curve and maintain our commitment to our customers." 

Ken Kutzler, Vice President of IP Routing Hardware at Nokia, said: “Nokia is honored to have a longstanding partnership with Elisa. Delivering FP4-based 1T ports in the 7950 XRS is a testament to Nokia’s innovation and drive to push the technology envelope, maximizing investments for customers like Elisa.”

Resources:

About Elisa
Elisa is a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services. We serve approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate and public administration organisation customers, and have over 6.3 million subscriptions in our extensive network. Cooperation with Vodafone and Tele2, among others, enables globally competitive services. Our core markets are Finland and Estonia, and we also provide digital services for international markets. Elisa’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2019, our revenue was EUR 1.84 billion euros, and we employed 4,900 people. As a responsible Finnish market leader, our operations are guided by continuous improvement. We will be a carbon neutral company from 2020 onwards. Further information on www.elisa.com, Facebook (@elisasuomi) and Twitter (@ElisaOyj)

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment Press Release Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment Nokia raises the bar on next generation IP networks with a commercial trial to prepare Elisa’s networks for the future  Elisa turbocharges its Nokia 7950 XRS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:00 Uhr
Ooredoo Algeria deploys Nokia’s cloud-native core software to prepare for the future
26.01.21
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Nokia, Tui und Astrazeneca
26.01.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
26.01.21
Nokia’s comprehensive C-Band portfolio ready for 5G build-out in U.S.
26.01.21
Nokia: Anleger stürzen sich auf Aktie - Plus 25 Prozent erst der Anfang? Trading-Tipp
25.01.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow leicht im Minus - Rekorde bei Tech-Indizes
25.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste - Konjunktursorgen nehmen wieder zu
25.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nokia schnellt ruckartig an die EuroStoxx-Spitze - SEB-Kommentar
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
20.01.21
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
63.833
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden