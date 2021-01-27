 

Interim report for Q1 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 07:59  |  15   |   |   

Ambu delivered organic revenue growth of 39% in Q1. The demand for single-use endoscopes is positively influenced by COVID-19. Commercial launch of aScope Duodeno is on track, and clinical trial has commenced. Ambu intends to raise approx. DKK 1.3bn of capital to ensure strategic and operational flexibility. Full-year outlook is maintained.

We reached revenue of one billion DKK this quarter for the first time in Ambu’s history. This milestone is the result of the dedication and focus of our organization in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re leading the creation of the single-use endoscopy market to help hospitals take care of patients without risk of cross-contamination. Our modular R&D engine is helping us deliver technologically advanced products with an attractive economic offering across all endoscopy segments,” said CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez. “We have a promising future and are now strengthening our balance sheet to maintain flexibility as we move forward.

Highlights for the quarter
Comparative figures for Q1 2019/20 are stated in brackets.

  • Revenue for Q1 was DKK 1,013m (DKK 760m) based on organic growth of 39% (14%). Sales in North America grew organically by 13%, while we saw organic growth in Europe of 79% and Rest of World of 9%.
  • Visualization achieved organic revenue growth of 101% (24%) with strong performance across all regions. North America grew organically by 35%, Europe by 194% and Rest of World by 35%.
  • The Visualization growth in Europe benefited from special orders for single-use bronchoscopes to the National Health Service (NHS) in England as part of their COVID-19 strategy to treat patients and build safety stocks. These orders were expected and contributed approx. 40 percentage points of the 101% organic growth for Visualization in Q1.
  • Anaesthesia grew 5% (8%), and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics (PMD) declined by -3% (10%). The recovery that we have seen since second half of 2019/20 continued in Q1, but especially PMD was still negatively impacted by COVID-19.
  • The special orders to the NHS had an impact equal to 16 percentage points to the Q1 organic growth of 39%. Excluding these orders, organic growth in Q1 would have been 23%.
  • Sales of single-use endoscopes reached 370,000 units for the quarter. Sales volumes were thus up 106% relative to last year.
  • We secured the clearance of our aScope 4 Cysto in Europe and Japan and started its commercialization in these markets. As regards the aScope Duodeno, the commercial launch in North America and the 550-patient clinical study have started.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 65.4% (60.1%).
  • Capacity costs for the quarter totaled DKK 514m (DKK 364m), corresponding to an increase of 41%. The increase reflects the investment in commercial infrastructure and innovation activities.
  • EBIT before special items for the quarter was DKK 148m (DKK 93m) with an EBIT margin before special items of 14.6% (12.2%).
  • Net working capital to revenue ratio was 17% (20%) by the end of the quarter based on rolling 12-month revenue.
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions totaled DKK 2m (DKK -190m) for the quarter.
  • Total net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was DKK 1,701m (DKK 1,358m), corresponding to a leverage of 2.5 (2.3).
  • The EUR 40m milestone payment associated with FDA clearance of the duodenoscope was paid in Q1.
  • To ensure strategic and operational flexibility, Ambu intends to raise capital in an offering of new Class B shares and existing treasury shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The offering is expected to generate proceeds of approx. DKK 1.3bn, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt in order to reduce the expected leverage by end of the financial year 2020/21 from 2.7 to 1.0. Please see company announcement no. 6 for reference.
  • The outlook for the 2020/21 financial year as announced in the annual report on 11 November 2020 is unchanged and as follows:
    • Organic growth in the range of 17-20%.
    • EBIT margin before special items in the range of 11-12%
    • Sales of single-use endoscopes of 1.3-1.4 million units

A conference call is held today, Wednesday 27 January 2021, at 10.00 (CET). The conference is broadcast live via www.ambu.com/webcastQ12021. The presentation can be downloaded immediately before the conference call via the same link. To ask questions in the Q&A session, please call one of the following numbers five minutes before the start of the conference: +45 3544 5577 (DK), +44 333 300 0804 (UK), +1 631 913 1422 (USA), and enter the following access code: 99186212#.

Seite 1 von 2
Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim report for Q1 2020/21 Ambu delivered organic revenue growth of 39% in Q1. The demand for single-use endoscopes is positively influenced by COVID-19. Commercial launch of aScope Duodeno is on track, and clinical trial has commenced. Ambu intends to raise approx. DKK 1.3bn …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:57 Uhr
Ambu A/S seeks to strengthen its capital base