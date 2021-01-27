Interim report for Q1 2020/21

Ambu delivered organic revenue growth of 39% in Q1. The demand for single-use endoscopes is positively influenced by COVID-19. Commercial launch of aScope Duodeno is on track, and clinical trial has commenced. Ambu intends to raise approx. DKK 1.3bn of capital to ensure strategic and operational flexibility. Full-year outlook is maintained.

“We reached revenue of one billion DKK this quarter for the first time in Ambu’s history. This milestone is the result of the dedication and focus of our organization in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re leading the creation of the single-use endoscopy market to help hospitals take care of patients without risk of cross-contamination. Our modular R&D engine is helping us deliver technologically advanced products with an attractive economic offering across all endoscopy segments,” said CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez. “We have a promising future and are now strengthening our balance sheet to maintain flexibility as we move forward.”