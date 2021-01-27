 

Henkel Chooses Ceridian to Drive Value and Innovation at Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 08:00  |  16   |   |   

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced Henkel, a global industrial and consumer goods leader, has selected Ceridian and the Dayforce platform to deliver its payroll and workforce management needs, with implementation currently underway in India, Middle East, Africa, and Slovenia. Henkel is accelerating digitalization across all operations, including human resources, as part of a company-wide initiative.

Founded in 1876, and currently with 52,000 employees worldwide, Henkel needed a partner to help create a superior employee experience across its multi-country geographic footprint. Ceridian’s intelligent HCM platform will enable Henkel to bring diverse systems and operations for pay and time management together into one operating model — driving efficiencies, ensuring compliance, and increasing operating agility.

“Our partnership with Ceridian supports our ambitious corporate innovation strategy to put employees at the center of everything we do through engaging, modern technologies,” said Carsten Bertling, Global Head Compensation & Benefits, Processes & Systems, Organisational Management & Analytics, Henkel. “Using the Dayforce platform, we will standardize HR processes across the organization, and obtain real-time workforce data to help make smarter decisions about our payroll operations and improve productivity.”

“Henkel is building a strong foundation for a digital-first future, and we are excited to help them achieve their business priorities with Dayforce,” said Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. “Today’s forward-thinking businesses are fueled by data and intelligence. With Henkel’s rich history of innovation, it is well-positioned to discover new opportunities to drive value creation and employee engagement.”

For more information about how Ceridian can help prepare organizations for the fast-paced, fluid workplace of the future, visit Ceridian.com/DE.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
Fahd.Pasha@Ceridian.com
647.417.2136


Ceridian HCM Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henkel Chooses Ceridian to Drive Value and Innovation at Scale DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced Henkel, a global industrial and consumer goods leader, has selected Ceridian and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Henkel entscheidet sich für Ceridian als Partner für mehr Wertschöpfung und Innovation
19.01.21
Ceridian to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings; Presenting at an Upcoming Investor Conference