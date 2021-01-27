NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF ANERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy" or the "Company") on 21 January 2021 announcing the successful completion of a private placement or 23,690,000 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 27 per share (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds NOK 639,630,000 (app. USD 75 million), and that the Company would consider to carry out a subsequent offering of new shares (the "Subsequent Offering"), depending inter alia on the development of the price development for the Company's shares following the Private Placement.