 

BW Energy No subsequent offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF ANERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy" or the "Company") on 21 January 2021 announcing the successful completion of a private placement or 23,690,000 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 27 per share (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds NOK 639,630,000 (app. USD 75 million), and that the Company would consider to carry out a subsequent offering of new shares (the "Subsequent Offering"), depending inter alia on the development of the price development for the Company's shares following the Private Placement.

Following announcement of completion of the Private Placement, the Company's shares have traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange with significant trading volumes at prices below the subscription price in the Private Placement. Accordingly, any shareholder wishing to reduce the dilutive effect of the Private Placement have had the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company in the market at prices below what would have been the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering. Hence, the Company has resolved not to proceed with the Subsequent Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 247 million barrels at the start of 2020.

